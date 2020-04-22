NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanan, a leading cloud email security platform, has launched a new datacenter in Canada to help its customers comply with the country’s Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). Avanan provides clients with the industry’s highest-rated cloud email security, protecting users of collaboration suites like Office 365 and G-Suite against risks of data loss or breaches.



The solution leverages patented technology to work with the security built into these leading cloud email applications and scans all inbound, outbound and internal emails. Avanan blocks phishing, malware, data loss and insider threats often missed by cloud email apps. This approach allows the platform to act before malicious content reaches user inboxes and before sensitive data leaks.

Canada’s PIPEDA regulation governs how businesses must manage personal information, including guidance about how and where it should be stored. Avanan’s new datacenter meets all PIPEDA requirements, for both businesses and their clients.

As a security company, Avanan takes the duty of managing and protecting privacy as one of its key pillars. Privacy and compliance go hand-in-hand with security, and the Avanan solution ensures that all are prioritized and protected. As part Avanan’s ongoing commitment to both its customer’s security and compliance, as well as the company’s security and compliance, this new datacenter complements its European farm to meet similar GDPR requirements, as well as the United States Privacy Shield provisions.

“Our commitment to security and privacy is unwavering,” says Avanan CEO Gil Friedrich. “This new datacenter ensures that all Canadian companies who work with Avanan will comply with this important privacy regulation, have their email secured and protect their clients’ privacy.”

Learn more online about the industry’s highest-rated cloud email security from Avanan.

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced security tools. Its invisible, multi-layer security enables full-suite protection for cloud collaboration solutions such as Office 365™, G-Suite™, and Slack™. The platform deploys in one click via API to prevent Business Email Compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover, and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan replaces the need for multiple tools to secure the entire cloud collaboration suite, with a patented solution that goes far beyond any other Cloud Email Security Supplement.