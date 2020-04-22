NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a California based pharmaceutical company has started nationwide delivery of its point of care, serological antibody rapid Covid-19 test kits. With the goal to reach into the millions of patients in the coming weeks, Vivera’s time and cost-saving 20-minute rapid test is a crucial device in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



With remarkable test performance proven through studies in over 400 patients, Vivera has now turned its focus to getting America safely back to work by using the tests as a tool to determine if IgM and IgG antibodies have been produced by the immune system in response to Covid-19. With a simple blood finger prick, Vivera’s CE marked and MHRA (UK) authorized Covid-19 Rapid Test (SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG) can also determine the stage of infection. A positive IgM value indicates an infection in the early phase of the disease (4 to 10 days), and a positive IgG value indicates a later phase (from 11 - 24 days). Results are available in 20 minutes and require only two drops of blood from the patient. All tests are required to be administered by a healthcare professional at the point of care.

“Currently, there are millions of front-line responders to this pandemic, including health care workers and first responders who are unable to be tested due to a critical shortage in available Covid-19 tests,” said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. “We are very proud to be working closely with first responders, municipalities and healthcare systems and providers to ensure that we are supplying them with a high quality, accurate test.”



Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical, health services and medical device divisions, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products. Vivera Pharmaceuticals is distributing the CoV-2 Rapid Test under the guidelines set forth by the Food and Drug Administration and the Emergency Use Authorization guidance set forth.

