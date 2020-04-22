Vancouver, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilverChef, Canada’s leading hospitality financier, has launched the national #ServingHospitality initiative in partnership with inKind – a community financing platform, which is expanding its operations into Canada to support this cause. The #ServingHospitality initiative aims to keep Canadian hospitality businesses resilient to the financial challenges caused by COVID-19 by providing them with an immediate cash injection, at a time when they need it most.

As of today, customers will be able to purchase e-gift cards to the hospitality business of their choice – whether that’s a café, restaurant, coffee shop or bar – to be redeemed once the business reopens its doors. Registered hospitality businesses will also be offering an additional value credit on customer purchases between 10 percent and 30 percent*.

One hundred percent of purchases** will go directly to hospitality businesses, and customers will be able to redeem their e-gift card through the inKind app. Customers also have the option to share any portion of their gift card with friends and family through the inKind app. Anyone interested in supporting their favourite business should visit www.servinghospitality.org.

Hospitality businesses from British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan have already signed up to the #ServingHospitality initiative.

Robert Phelps, President at SilverChef Canada, said: “Hospitality owners and entrepreneurs across Canada are facing financial challenges on a scale never seen before as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, Canadian businesses need our help.

“That’s why we were driven to launch the #ServingHospitality initiative in partnership with inKind. We want to help as many hospitality businesses as possible increase their sources of revenue, and this initiative provides customers with a platform to make a tangible, financial difference to their favourite hospitality businesses right now.”

Johann Moonesinghe, CEO at inKind, said: “We want to truly affect change in the hospitality industry at a time when it needs it most – and that’s why we’re excited to launch the new #ServingHospitality initiative in partnership with SilverChef. A thriving hospitality industry is central to Canada’s national identity, and we’re therefore excited to be entering a new market with such a vibrant and diverse hospitality landscape.

“However, right now we need to focus on safeguarding this vital industry so it can kick back into gear once it is in a position to do so. We encourage customers to visit the #ServingHospitality website, and show their support for the industry.”

Partners of the #ServingHospitality initiative include Restaurants Canada and the BC Hospitality Foundation.

inKind is waiving all traditional commission fees in support of Canada’s hospitality businesses throughout this initiative, with SilverChef also providing its financial support to the campaign. To be featured on the #ServingHospitality website, interested businesses should sign up at www.servinghospitality.org. Businesses will then be profiled on the website, and on the inKind app, within 24 hours of registration.

Businesses and customers alike can also get involved with the new initiative by using the hashtag #ServingHospitality or by following along on Twitter @SilverChefCa, Instagram @SilverChefCa and Facebook @SilverChefCanada.

In the event that customers purchase an e-gift card for a business that is then unable to reopen, it is unlikely customers will be able to secure a refund. In this instance, a customer’s purchase becomes a donation to help business owners and their workers get through some of their immediate financial challenges.

*The discount on offer is determined by the hospitality business.

** Excluding credit card fees.

About SilverChef

At SilverChef our job is to provide flexible hospitality finance and equipment rentals to help hospitality entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Our dream, though, is to help you achieve yours. Founded in 1986, we’ve helped more than 50,000 hospitality businesses around the world bring their business dreams to life by assisting with restaurant equipment finance. A proud Certified B Corp, SilverChef is part of a movement that is using business and profit as a force for good. B Corp businesses balance profit and purpose through verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and accountability. Through our partnership with Opportunity International, and with the support of our people, customers and partners, we’ve helped to lift 1.5 million people out of poverty – and counting.

For more information, visit ​www.silverchef.ca

About inKind

At inKind we have helped over 400 restaurants in Australia, the US, and Canada raise capital through our proven platform. Founded in 2016, we partner with hospitality businesses looking to open, expand, or renovate. Instead of paying back principal and interest, restaurants simply honour gift cards for their customers to redeem – allowing venues to raise capital at a fraction of the cost of traditional financing.

Also a B Corp, inKind is dedicated to putting the industry first. In this time of uncertainty we are giving away our platform for free for any hospitality business in need. This includes a customer website for customers to purchase gift cards, marketing support and access to the inKind App. Simply apply at servinghospitality.org to get started.

