MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting Edge Marketing , award-winning public relations and marketing firm serving organizations in the accounting industry, announced today a strategic partnership with independent news and information source Insightful Accountant ® and Tax Practice News .



Accounting Edge Marketing will provide smart, strategic and practical content for Tax Practice News, the sister publication to Insightful Accountant. Topics covered include practice management, practice development, technology, workflow and other topics that are relevant for today’s tax professionals focused on growing their businesses and serving their clients. The newsletter is delivered once per week to tax professionals across the country.

“The team at Edge is thrilled about this new partnership,” shares Amy Juers, CEO and founder of Accounting Edge Marketing. “Edge’s award-winning account managers and public relations experts have worked in-house for accounting firms, vendors or both. We have gained unparalleled insight, enabling us to assist our clients with intelligent, nimble and multifaceted services, including content creation and design, marketing and PR. We look forward to bringing unsurpassed content and services to Insightful Accountant’s readers and developers.”

“This relationship will help fill a big need with our advertising base since content marketing and design services are an essential part of everything we offer,” states Bob Allard, VP of business development and partner at Insightful Accountant.

“This partnership is the brainchild of Bob Allard,” Gary DeHart, publisher and managing partner at Insightful Accountant, shares. “He works with the large majority of our clients and is regularly asked whether we can assist or recommend a PR and marketing firm for short- and long-term projects. We were impressed with the level of service Accounting Edge Marketing has provided clients when we have worked with them in the past, so we look forward to working with them to bring their services to our customers in this strategic partnership.”

Since 2007, Edge has provided services to its clients by leveraging its agency expertise and strategic relationships, becoming the largest and most influential agency in the accounting channel. This partnership with Insightful Accountant further solidifies Edge’s commitment to increasing its presence and brand recognition as an industry leader in the accounting market.

About Accounting Edge Marketing

Accounting Edge Marketing, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, delivers marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the accounting market. The company helps B2B organizations promote and sell their products and services to audience segments within the industry, including accounting firms and organizations supporting the accounting market. As a full-service agency, Edge provides strategic planning, public relations, marketing and e-marketing action plans, alliance building, website development, market research and advertising (concept and media plans). To learn more visit https://www.accountingedgemarketing.com/ .

About Insightful Accountant

Georgia-based Insightful Accountant is written specifically for the small business advisor who needs to stay current on the latest news and offerings in accounting technology, including updates from Intuit, Xero, Sage and the hundreds of add-on products serving the small business ecosystem. With news and insight specifically written to help the advisor better serve clients while building the firm, Insightful Accountant is unlike any other news source serving this space. https://www.intuitiveaccountant.com/

About Tax Practice News

Tax Practice News is the sister publication to Insightful Accountant, which offers a website and newsletter of resources specific to the tax professional. Topics covered include practice management, practice development, technology, workflow and other topics that are relevant for today’s tax professional who is focused on growing business and serving clients. The newsletter is delivered once per week to tax professionals across the country. https://taxpracticenews.com/