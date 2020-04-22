CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coronavirus disease has caused widespread disruption and put incredible stress on the critical systems and infrastructure that keep the world moving. This has been especially true of the supply chain, which is being stretched to meet the changing needs and demands of businesses and consumers alike. Despite being pushed to the limit, supply chain professionals around the world have displayed incredible dedication to ensuring those on the front lines have what they need to fight the disease.

This work is more than inspiring. It’s lifesaving. That’s why Coyote Logistics believes these acts of goodwill, generosity and humility should not go unrecognized. In that spirit, the company is excited to announce the launch of its #GreenMeansGiveThanks Campaign , which is centered on recognizing members of the supply chain that are going above and beyond to help others and support the fight against coronavirus disease.

With this campaign, Coyote aims to bring members of the supply chain together. Through its launch, the company is not only showing their gratitude, but also inviting members of the public to easily share their appreciation for these dedicated individuals with their #GreenMeansGiveThanks submission form .

Jonathan Sisler, Coyote’s Chief Executive Officer, kicked off the campaign today, saying, “I’d like to sincerely thank all front-line workers and first responders around the world. From truck drivers, dock workers and supply chain professionals to doctors, nurses and grocery store employees, your tireless work has helped to save countless lives. If you would like to share your gratitude for these dedicated individuals, I invite you to do so through this campaign. It’s a simple way to show your appreciation for those so critical to the fight against the coronavirus disease.”

In a short amount of time, members of Coyote’s network have stepped up in impressive ways. Here are just a few examples:

Uline quickly assembled supplies to set up coronavirus testing kit stations across the nation.

"We are part of an amazing team, and situations like last night demonstrate what we are capable of when we continue to focus on having the inventory and the good people — with 'people' being the most critical piece. Thanks to all of you, including our valued carrier partners, who worked through the night to keep America open for business!" said Brad Harper, Uline

Load One took proactive measures to make sure drivers in their 400-truck fleet had easier access to vital cleaning supplies.

“We’ll do everything we can to support our people while they continue to work to keep us safe and strong,” said Brian P. Whitley, Load One.

Crocs is giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes on their website each day. In addition, they are donating over 100,000 pairs of shoes to hospitals in order to, “get as much product as possible into the hands of those who need it most,” as Crocs stated in their press release .

Performance Food Group is supporting Coyote by delivering 70 pallets of donated food to New York City through their private fleet, with The UPS Foundation covering all transportation costs.

“We will continue to take actions to mitigate the adverse effects to, and support, our partners and clients in the restaurant industry during these unfortunate times," the company said in a press release .

Small businesses, such as Eastern Kille Distillery , which recently shifted production from spirits to cleaning supplies, are also doing their part. Coyote is working with the distillery to create thousands of care packages for drivers that include hand sanitizer, food and other resources to make drivers’ experience on the road safer and easier.

Coyote remains inspired by the hard-working members of the supply chain and stands grounded in the principles of its vision: We Lead. We Innovate. We Move the World’s Freight — Forward.

Consistent with that vision, Coyote will continue highlighting the incredible work being done by the unsung heroes in the fight against coronavirus disease, supply chain professionals, in the coming months through their #GreenMeansGiveThanks Campaign.

“We’re committed to doing our part and recognizing the selfless efforts of the members in our network and across the supply chain,” said Christina Bottis, Coyote’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether it’s a simple ‘thank you’ or a special message to show you care, we welcome everyone to help us thank these heroes.”

For more information on the #GreenMeansGiveThanks Campaign, head to Coyote.com and follow the hashtag on social media for the latest updates. You can also learn more about Coyote’s response to the pandemic, including weekly updates, expert webinars and insights from its partnership with Consumer Brands Association at resources. c oyote.com/coronavirus .

