Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack®, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Yair Briman has joined the Company as a Senior Executive Advisor.

Mr. Briman is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of global leadership experience in the digital healthcare industry. From 2006 through 2019, Mr. Briman served in various senior executive roles at Philips Healthcare, including as Vice President & General Manager, Global Imaging Clinical Applications and most recently as CEO of Philips’ Healthcare Informatics division. In this role he oversaw global informatics operations including HIS (healthcare information systems), EMR (electronic medical records), PACS (picture archiving and communication systems), Advance Visualization, Oncology Informatics, and Cardiology Informatics. During his tenure at Philips, Yair was responsible for sales, marketing and distribution, oversaw the completion and integration of numerous acquisitions, managed global supply chains, and managed over 3,000 employees worldwide. In 2013, Yair Co-founded and served as a board member of Sanara Ventures, a healthcare focused start-up incubator backed by Philips and Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw investments and supported the creation of 13 healthcare startups. Previously, Mr. Briman served as Vice President of R&D at Gigaspaces and as global manager of software development for Intel.

"We are honored to have Yair as an advisor to Company," said David Malka, President of Integrity. "Yair has a proven track record of building and commercializing healthcare innovation. Having the unique experience of both early stage and global Fortune 500 healthcare companies, his insights will be critical as we continue building GlucoTrack and its digital health platform into a market leader in the management of Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.”

“I am very excited to work with the Integrity Applications team” said Yair Briman. “In my view, the Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes markets are large, growing and prime for disruption. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help position GlucoTrack into a household name in diabetes and prediabetes care.”

About GlucoTrack®

GlucoTrack® is a truly non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual’s glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack® features an ear clip with sensors that clips to the earlobe and measures the user’s glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time. GlucoTrack® has received approvals for CE Mark in Europe and from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes and is currently available in selected markets in Europe and Asia.

About Integrity Applications, Inc.

Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCQB: IGAP) was founded in 2001 and is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The Company has developed GlucoTrack®, a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements in about a minute without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. Integrity Applications Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in the United States and an R&D site in Ashdod, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.integrity-app.com/ and http://www.glucotrack.com.

