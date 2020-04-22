NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the launch of its new Innovid iQ dashboard as an open, free service to the advertising industry. The dashboard gives marketers the most accurate, weekly view of the evolving video ad landscape as COVID-19 changes how consumers engage with video. Insights shared in the Innovid iQ dashboard are culled from every campaign run across the Innovid platform, a sample representing approximately one-third of all U.S. video investment.



“As we adjust to a new normal and our global economy pauses, there is a feeling of uncertainty that we’re all trying to balance,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovid. “Innovid’s goal with this dashboard is to leverage the video delivery data we have in a privacy safe way to shine a light into what is going on, enabling advertisers to adapt their strategies accordingly. In this unprecedented time, it’s critical for advertisers to pay attention to the rapidly changing trends in media delivery to best manage their investments.”

As the COVID-19 crisis has taken hold and continues to evolve on a daily basis, consumers are housebound, leading to a surge in TV and streaming video consumption at home. According to Nielsen, streaming content demand has increased 60%.1

1https://www.nielsen.com/us/en/insights/article/2020/staying-put-consumers-forced-indoors-during-crisis-spend-more-time-on-media/

Innovid iQ represents the most complete picture of the state of video advertising across digital video and CTV, based on an analysis of over 195 billion impressions across more than 600 advertisers annually. The dashboard highlights the changes in video ad campaign impressions and engagement week-over-week, as well as impressions by publisher type and device across auto, CPG, finance, pharma, retail and telecom. Advertisers can use the dashboard to make data-driven decisions on redistributing media investment or optimizing campaigns.

The dashboard found that during the week of April 12-18, for the second week in a row, CTV ad impressions surpassed mobile accounting for 43% of global video impressions versus 39% on mobile devices. Traditional broadcast publishers led the growth, accounting for 82% of total CTV impression volume.

“Beyond the share-shift toward CTV, this milestone crowns CTV as the single largest device category,” added Netter. “This means that when marketers are running campaigns in digital video, they must keep in mind that most impressions will run on TV and adjust their mindsets and creative for that.”

On a weekly basis, the dashboard will:

Spotlight key global trends and insights. For the second week in a row, CTV ad impressions surpassed mobile accounting for 43% of total volume versus 39% on mobile devices.

For the second week in a row, CTV ad impressions surpassed mobile accounting for 43% of total volume versus 39% on mobile devices. Uncover overall volume growth by vertical. For example, the week of April 12, 2020 saw a major uptick in Retail (145%) and Auto (18%) and declines in Telecom (-23%).

For example, the week of April 12, 2020 saw a major uptick in Retail (145%) and Auto (18%) and declines in Telecom (-23%). Share week-over-week change by publisher. This week, programmatic led the charge with a 19% increase in impressions, the highest week-over-week volume growth in video impressions.

For more information about Innovid iQ and weekly dashboard updates, read more here .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Contact Information: Adam Brett innovid@crenshawcomm.com