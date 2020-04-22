Portland, OR, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global adhesive film market was pegged at $17.36 billion in 2018, and is projected to hit $26.67 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific and increased focus on lightweight products have boosted the growth of the global adhesive film market. However, raw material unavailability and volatile cost hamper the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for adhesive from Southeast Asia and Africa is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5749

The global adhesive film market is segmented on the basis of film material, technology, end-user industry, and geography. Based on film material, the market is divided into polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and others. The polyvinyl chloride segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the polyethylene segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, pressure-sensitive and others. The water-based technology held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the pressure-sensitive technology is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5749

Based on end-user industry, the market is bifurcated into electrical and electronics, aerospace, automotive and transportation, and others. The automotive and transportation segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the electrical and electronics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global adhesive film market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global adhesive film market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as BASF SE, DuPont., The 3M Company, Solvay, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, and Hitachi Chemical.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adhesive-film-market/purchase-options

