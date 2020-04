According to the market making agreement, market makers who get accepted bids in covered bond auction can buy additional bonds for up to 10% of notional of what they get allocated in the auction at the same yield.

In relation to covered bond auction held on 21 April one request for ISK 40m was received in the series LBANK CB 25 which was accepted at 2.99% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 6,440m.