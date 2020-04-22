NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that it ﻿joins six other organizations in the contract cleaning sector to establish the Cleaning Coalition of America (the “Coalition”). The Coalition represents the needs of an industry playing a vital role to keep essential services operating during the coronavirus crisis (COVID-19). As the United States works to recover from this pandemic, the contract cleaning sector will continue to be on the front lines. Cleaners will be disinfecting workspaces, schools, airplanes, shopping centers, stadiums and other public spaces to prepare them for widespread use, reestablishing the public’s trust in the systems that underpin society.﻿



“Now, more than ever, America needs the support of the cleaning industry, which has become an essential workforce due to the impact from COVID-19,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Industries. “We are proud to be a founding member of the Cleaning Coalition of America and seek to give a voice to millions of frontline workers within the cleaning sector.”

The contract cleaning service industry employs more than one million workers across all 50 states in the country, and it has been hard hit by the economic impact of COVID-19 . Accordingly, the Coalition is asking Congress and the Administration to support targeted measures that will help ensure the continuity of business operations and the employment of its essential workforce.

ABM is also excited to announce that its Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Josh Feinberg, has been elected President of the Coalition.

“When people go back to work, they need to know that professional cleaners are deployed throughout their facility and using the proper cleaning techniques to make their shared environments safe,” said Mr. Feinberg. “Professional cleaners are one of the most critical assets in the fight against COVID-19.”

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and more than 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

ABOUT THE CLEANING COALITION OF AMERICA

The Cleaning Coalition of America represents the oft-overlooked contract cleaning professionals and puts a spotlight on the work they do to keep America safe and productive. We help ensure the highest quality of safety standards and practices, and we advocate for sound public policy with federal legislators and administrators. Founded in 2020 by seven of the industry’s most respected organizations, the Cleaning Coalition of America represents the interests of cleaning service professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit CleaningCoalition.org.

