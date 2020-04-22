New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796171/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing popularity of big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the UK data center market. The rise in cloud-based services and the implementation of the Data Protection Act (2018) that complements General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union are likely to drive cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country. Increased investments in smart cities initiatives across Bristol, London, and Birmingham are likely to increase market growth. Also, the growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the country. Stringent government regulations have prompted data centers operators in the UK to reduce carbon footprint and purchase renewable source of energy to power their data centers.

Increasing smartphone users, improvements in network connectivity, the rising adoption of new technologies, and the growing demand for data center services from consumers and business end-users are driving the investment in the UK data center market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the UK data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in the UK and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.



Key Highlights of the Report:

• The IT infrastructure segment was the major revenue contributor to the UK data center market in 2018.

• The investment in data center support infrastructure and construction services in the UK is to reach around $1.4 billion in 2024.

• The server infrastructure spending contributed around 40% of the overall UK data center market.

• VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominated the market with an adoption rate of more than 80% in 2018.

• The investment in renewable energy sources is likely to increase with Telehouse and Iron Mountain contributing to the growth in 2018.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the UK datacenter investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generator Market

o Transfer Switches and Switchgear

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o London

o Other Cities



