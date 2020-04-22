Austin, Texas, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group, an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide better homes for better lives, has named Jon Mendoza as Vice President of Acquisitions for the firm.

Mendoza will play a crucial role on identifying opportunities in the United States sunbelt region that will help the firm reach its goal of 20,000 units by the end of 2022. Earlier in April, Casoro Group announced their most recent acquisition of a 1,070 unit multifamily portfolio in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area.

“I am excited to be part of a team that breaks from tradition and takes a more resident-focused approach to value-add investing,” said Mendoza. “We are actively looking for deals right now where we can make a difference. We’re also looking to acquire multifamily firms that own 1,000 to 5,000 units.”

“We are deeply committed to acquiring quality, value-add multifamily portfolios within Texas and Jon is an instrumental part of that strategy,” said Chi Hathiramani, CIO of Casoro Group. “His experience in sourcing, market research, underwriting, and due diligence will help us reach our goal to be a national, multifamily player.”

Mendoza joins Casoro Group after spending time as Director of Acquisitions at Abacus Capital Group in Denver, Colorado where he was responsible for sourcing core-plus, value-add, and opportunistic multifamily investments in the Central U.S. Over his career, Mendoza has acquired $667 million in multifamily real estate including 3,000 conventional multifamily units and 2,800 student-housing beds.

Mendoza holds an M.B.A. in Real Estate Finance and Private Equity, as well as a B.A. in Liberal Arts, from The University of Texas at Austin. He also holds an M.S. in Real Estate from The University of Texas at Arlington.

About Casoro Group

Casoro Group is an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide better homes for better lives. Casoro seeks multifamily investment opportunities in the U.S. Sunbelt region for its family office, high-net worth, and institutional clients. As a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm and parent company of CLEAR Property Management and Upside Avenue multifamily REIT, Casoro is in a position to create opportunities for investors to enjoy all the benefits of multifamily real estate ownership.

