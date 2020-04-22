LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company” or “Green Cures”), a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces production efforts are underway for Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka (“Hollywood Green”).



Hollywood Green was approved by the Alcohol Tobacco & Tax Bureau (“TTB”) late last year and is set to officially launch in May. The company has forged a partnership to sell Hollywood Green initially online where it will be available for purchase and direct delivery to customers’ homes.

Hollywood Green will be available in 28 states to start, including AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, ME, MN, MO, MT, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, RI, SC, WI, and WY. Green Cures will continue to solidify more online distributor and retail networks with the goal to expand to every state where it’s legal to sell and deliver spirits online.

Green Cures has updated its marketing site for Hollywood Green at www.hollywoodgreenvodka.com which will be used for brand updates, reviews and where to buy Hollywood Green. As volume grows online the company will solidify relationships with national and regional distributors for broader distribution.

Additionally, the company announces it is in discussions with a new partner to launch a “Navy Strength” high-proof Gin. The parties are finalizing designs and expect to submit to the TTB by next week. Navy Strength is a relatively new term where the spirit is bottled at exactly 57% alcohol by volume, or 114 proof. This product will be positioned as a premium/high end spirit. Updates will be forthcoming and the partnership is expected solidified and announced next week.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .