1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hot Drinks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$382 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$472.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hot Drinks will reach a market size of US$468 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Intelligent Vending Machines: A Digital Transformation in Vending

Market Drivers for IVM

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Barriers and Challenges

Cashless Payments Add Appeal

Data Analytics Redefine Vending Business Model

MicroMarket Vending - An Expanding Concept

Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines

Companies Explore New Opportunities with Biometric Technologies

Gamification and Geo-fencing - Extending Frontiers in Vending

Machine Industry

Digital Signage Systems Enhance Appeal of IVM

AI in Machines to Offer Dynamism

Changing the Mode of Human Interaction with Vending Machines

Ability to Minimize Operational Costs Further Drives IVM Adoption

User Friendly Interface of IVM Portends Significant Innovations

Governmental Regulations Boost Intelligent Vending Machine

Installations

Enhanced Energy Efficiency of Intelligent Vending Machines

Augurs Well for Growth

Intelligent Vending Machines Propel Impulse Purchases

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intelligent Vending Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





Vending Machine Manufacturers

Azkoyen Group (Spain)

Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A. (Italy)

FAS International SpA (Italy)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Glory Ltd. (Japan)

Canteen Vending Services, Inc. (USA)

Crane Co. (USA)

MEI, Inc. (USA)

Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)

SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)

Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

VE Global Vending, Inc. (USA)

Jofemar SA (Spain)

N&W Global Vending SpA (Italy)

Rheavendors Group (Italy)

Sanden Corp. (Japan)

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)

Vending Solution Providers

Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Cantaloupe Systems Inc. (USA)

Ingenico S.A. (France)

Intel Corporation (USA)

USA Technologies Inc. (USA)





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



