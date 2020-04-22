UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS publicerar idag årsredovisningen för verksamhetsåret 2019

Årsredovisningen återfinns på bolagets hemsida, se https://liddspharma.com/investors/#financial-reports .

För mer information, vänligen kontakta:

Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS +46 (0)737 07 09 22 monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

Informationen lämnades för publicering 22 april 2020, kl 16:00.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se , +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com .

