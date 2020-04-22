GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 22 APRIL 2020 AT 17.00

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency has selected Gofore as its architecture consulting service provider

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) has selected Gofore to manage its ICT architecture consulting tasks. The agreement period is five years and the estimated total value of the agreement during the agreement period is EUR 4.1 million.

The subject of the procurement was the procurement of experienced experts for ICT architecture tasks. The tasks include, among others, describing the current and target states of Traficom's ICT architecture, as well as development tasks. ICT architects also work closely with other architecture sectors, including business architecture, application architecture, and technology architecture.

This procurement decision is final after the end of the appeal period (10 days) in accordance with the Finnish Procurement Act.

Under the agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment and does not grant Gofore an exclusive right to the services specified in the agreement. It should also be noted that, according to the company's assessment, the corona situation complicates it to provide advisory services and thus the actual value of the agreement cannot be predicted at this stage.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210

