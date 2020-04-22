VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTC: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company focused on applying novel and natural treatment protocols to address a broad range of disorders and deficiencies with an emphasis on psychedelic medicine, continues to advance its clinical pipeline via a long-term supply of psilocybin for its ongoing TBI/PTSD-focused preclinical studies at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine. The Company is pleased to announce that its research partner and lead investigator, Dr. Michael Hoffer, has secured a sustainable supply of psilocybin under a DEA schedule I license, which will be used for ongoing psilocybin-based therapeutics studies.



The psilocybin is to be provided by the same organization that has supplied both Johns Hopkins University and Yale University throughout their respective psilocybin research studies and trials. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, Champignon’s 100%-owned subsidiary, Tassili Life Sciences Corp. (“Tassili”), is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine’s medical campus includes more than 500,000 square feet of research space, as well as a state-of-the-art, 1.8-million-square-foot, lab-ready research park. Final results of said studies and eventual trials are expected in 2021.

“We hope to continue to make significant progress on our preclinical trial studying the effects of an oral combination of psilocybin and CBD on mTBI associated with PTSD,” Dr. Hoffer commented. “Since mTBI associated with PTSD is a combination disorder that affects more than 10 million individuals per year and has no proven medical treatment, our novel combination of medicines could be a breakthrough in treating these indications.”

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) is a research-driven company specializing in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushrooms health products as well as novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutritional, wellness and alternative medicine industries. Via its vertically integrated alternative medicine product range, Champignon is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes for patients suffering with conditions like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD.

