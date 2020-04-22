New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holography for Industrial Applications Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080443/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.4 Billion by the year 2025, Holographic Scanning will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$271.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Holographic Scanning will reach a market size of US$836 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080443/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Holography - A Rudimentary Overview
Recent Market Activity
Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis
Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in
Industrial Applications
Holography in CAD
Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design
Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden
with Tremendous Potential for Growth
Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of
Holography
Global Competitor Market Shares
Holography for Industrial Applications Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3D AG (Switzerland)
AHEAD Optoelectronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
API Group Plc (UK)
CFC International Corporation (USA)
Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. (USA)
De La Rue Plc (UK)
Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)
Holographix LLC (USA)
HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)
Holtronic Technologies (Switzerland)
ITW Foils (USA)
Jenoptik AG (Germany)
K Laser Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (USA)
Laser Technology, Inc. (USA)
Luminit LLC (USA)
OpSec Security Group Plc (UK)
Optaglio a.s. (Czech Republic)
Optometrics LLC (USA)
Spectratek Technologies, Inc. (USA)
SURYS (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling
Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy
in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic
Scanning among Manufacturers
Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for
Holography
Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography
in Industrial Testing
Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives
Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography
Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years
Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger
Sized Heads-Up Displays
German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line
Measurements during Production
Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms
Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles
NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D
Display Technology
Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)
Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light
Holography Based on Nanoantennas
Holography to Feature in Smartphones
Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Holography for Industrial Applications Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Holography for Industrial Applications Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Holographic Scanning (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Holographic Scanning (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Holographic Scanning (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Holographic Industrial Testing (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Holographic Industrial Testing (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Holographic Industrial Testing (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Holographic Optical Elements (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Holographic Optical Elements (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Holographic Optical Elements (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Holography for Industrial Applications
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Holography for Industrial Applications Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 15: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 17: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Holography for Industrial Applications in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Japanese Holography for Industrial Applications
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Holography for Industrial
Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Review
in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Holography for Industrial Applications Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 26: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Holography for Industrial Applications
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 29: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Holography for Industrial Applications Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 32: French Holography for Industrial Applications
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Holography for Industrial Applications Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Holography for Industrial
Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Holography for Industrial Applications in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: United Kingdom Holography for Industrial Applications
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 45: Spanish Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Holography for Industrial Applications Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Holography for Industrial Applications Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 48: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Holography for Industrial Applications
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 50: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Holography for Industrial Applications Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial Applications
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Holography for Industrial Applications
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 63: Indian Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Holography for Industrial Applications
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST¬ OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Holography for Industrial Applications in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial
Applications Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Holography for Industrial
Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Holography for Industrial Applications
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 77: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Holography for Industrial Applications Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Holography for Industrial Applications
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Holography for Industrial Applications Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Holography for Industrial
Applications Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Holography for Industrial Applications Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Holography for Industrial
Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Holography for Industrial
Applications Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Holography for Industrial
Applications Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Holography for Industrial
Applications Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Holography
for Industrial Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 95: Iranian Holography for Industrial Applications Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Holography for Industrial Applications
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 98: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Holography for Industrial
Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Holography for Industrial Applications
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Holography for Industrial
Applications Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in
Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Holography for Industrial
Applications Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 108: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Holography for Industrial Applications
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Holography for Industrial Applications Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 111: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 60
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080443/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: