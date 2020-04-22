New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holography for Industrial Applications Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080443/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.4 Billion by the year 2025, Holographic Scanning will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$271.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Holographic Scanning will reach a market size of US$836 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3D AG

AHEAD Optoelectronics Inc.

API Group Plc

CFC International Corporation

Crown Roll Leaf Inc.

De La Rue Plc

Headwall Photonics Inc.

Holographix LLC

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Holtronic Technologies

ITW Foils

Jenoptik AG

K Laser Technology Inc.

Kaiser Optical Systems Inc.

Laser Technology Inc.

Luminit LLC

OpSec Security Group Plc

Optaglio a.s.

Optometrics LLC

Spectratek Technologies Inc.

SURYS







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080443/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Holography - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in

Industrial Applications

Holography in CAD

Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design

Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden

with Tremendous Potential for Growth

Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of

Holography

Global Competitor Market Shares

Holography for Industrial Applications Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3D AG (Switzerland)

AHEAD Optoelectronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

API Group Plc (UK)

CFC International Corporation (USA)

Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. (USA)

De La Rue Plc (UK)

Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)

Holographix LLC (USA)

HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

Holtronic Technologies (Switzerland)

ITW Foils (USA)

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

K Laser Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Laser Technology, Inc. (USA)

Luminit LLC (USA)

OpSec Security Group Plc (UK)

Optaglio a.s. (Czech Republic)

Optometrics LLC (USA)

Spectratek Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SURYS (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling

Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy

in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic

Scanning among Manufacturers

Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for

Holography

Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography

in Industrial Testing

Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives

Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography

Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years

Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger

Sized Heads-Up Displays

German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line

Measurements during Production

Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms

Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles

NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D

Display Technology

Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)

Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light

Holography Based on Nanoantennas

Holography to Feature in Smartphones

Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Holography for Industrial Applications Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Holography for Industrial Applications Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Holographic Scanning (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Holographic Scanning (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Holographic Scanning (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Holographic Industrial Testing (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Holographic Industrial Testing (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Holographic Industrial Testing (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Holographic Optical Elements (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Holographic Optical Elements (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Holographic Optical Elements (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Holography for Industrial Applications

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Holography for Industrial Applications Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 15: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 17: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Holography for Industrial Applications in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Japanese Holography for Industrial Applications

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 21: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Holography for Industrial

Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Review

in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Holography for Industrial Applications Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Holography for Industrial Applications Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 26: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Holography for Industrial Applications

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 29: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Holography for Industrial Applications Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Holography for Industrial Applications

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Holography for Industrial Applications Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Holography for Industrial Applications Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Holography for Industrial

Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Holography for Industrial Applications Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Holography for Industrial Applications in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Holography for Industrial Applications

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Holography for Industrial Applications Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Spanish Holography for Industrial Applications Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Holography for Industrial Applications Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Holography for Industrial Applications Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 48: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Holography for Industrial Applications

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 50: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Holography for Industrial Applications Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial Applications

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Holography for Industrial Applications

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Holography for Industrial Applications Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 63: Indian Holography for Industrial Applications Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Holography for Industrial Applications

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST¬ OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Holography for Industrial Applications in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Holography for Industrial

Applications Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Demand for Holography for Industrial

Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Review

in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Holography for Industrial Applications

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 77: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Holography for Industrial Applications Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Holography for Industrial Applications

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Holography for Industrial Applications Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Holography for Industrial

Applications Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Holography for Industrial Applications Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Holography for Industrial

Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Holography for Industrial

Applications Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Holography for Industrial

Applications Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Holography for Industrial

Applications Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Holography

for Industrial Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Iranian Holography for Industrial Applications Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Holography for Industrial Applications

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 98: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Holography for Industrial Applications Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Holography for Industrial

Applications in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Review

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Holography for Industrial Applications

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Holography for Industrial

Applications Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Holography for Industrial Applications Market in

Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Holography for Industrial

Applications Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 108: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Holography for Industrial Applications

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Holography for Industrial Applications Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 111: Holography for Industrial Applications Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 60

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080443/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001