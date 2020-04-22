April 22, 2020: Oslo, Norway, PGS (or "the Company") held its Annual General Meeting today. The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Calling Notice. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com.
