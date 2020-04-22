BOCA RATON, FL, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is pleased to report very strong follow-through in tangible brand partnership discussions following the Company’s appearance at the USA CBD Expo 2020 in Las Vegas last month (the “Expo”).



“It turns out that the Expo was a more important success than we knew,” commented Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision. “In terms of the depth and number of significant conversations we have had with prospective brand partners in its wake, it really was a game-changing event for this Company. And we will release concrete details in the near future to that effect. It amounts to a tremendous amount of positive momentum in the course of our establishment of a foundation of growth in recurring revenues following our upcoming platform launch.”

As the Company will outline in more detail in coming communications, Smart Decision will be implementing a subscription licensing model for brand partners interested in using its proprietary, patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithmic CBD product platform along with its positioning as a leader in the quality assurance revolution within the broader CBD mainstream growth process.

Green continued, “The average bounce rate in the CBD industry exceeds 60%. That’s a staggering impediment to reliable results for many entrepreneurs in the space. And it derives from doubt. Consumers start to question themselves when they get to the cart. ‘Am I buying the right CBD product for me?’ ‘Did I choose one powerful enough for my needs?’ Frustration. A declaration of defeat. The browser window gets shut down. We know this – the research is clear. Our software plug-in will help consumers reach the finish line in the CBD ecommerce experience with the confidence to close the transaction. As we pile up case studies, our job will get easier and easier because we will be able to show prospective brand partners how much lower that bounce rate can be, and how much more that implies in terms of sales.”

Management notes that, in coming weeks, the Company will be launching the beta version of its platform technology, which was successfully demoed at the Expo. That technology is being developed in partnership with MIT-trained computational data engineers, and will harness AI, big data, and machine learning to automatically connect new shoppers in the CBD space with the perfect product to suit their needs. The platform is designed to help distributors connect with new adopters as the process of mainstreaming continues to drive robust growth in CBD products.

“We are committed to bridging two key gaps,” concluded Green. “There’s a gap between novice shoppers and new producers, driven by a lack of knowledge capital on both sides. And there’s a gap between the CBD industry and other more established consumer product industries that’s fundamentally about trust and reliability of ingredients. We have cultivated a truly unique position as a solution to both of those gaps. And that’s a powerful place to be given the dramatic growth that still lies ahead for this industry.”

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

