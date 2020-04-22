New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Sanitizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0209245/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hand Sanitizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hand Sanitizers will reach a market size of US$124.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$265.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Best Sanitizers Inc.

Byotrol plc

Chattem Inc.

Deb Group Ltd.

GOJO Industries Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Nice-Pak Products Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Skinvisible Inc.

The Clorox Company

Unilever plc

Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

Zep Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Hand Sanitizers: Water-less Protection from Germs for the Most

Exposed Part of the Body

Recent Market Activity

Hand Sanitizers Supplement Basic Hand Hygiene Routines

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Consumer Interest

High-Performance Products

Green & Sustainable Solutions

Cost-Effective Products

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Technologies

Myriad Benefits Offered by Hand Sanitizers Drive Widespread

Adoption

Studies Demonstrating Benefits of Hand Sanitizers to Aid

Adoption Rates

Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare

Bright Prospects Ahead for World Hand Sanitizers Market

Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers

Market Witnesses Robust Growth Momentum in Developing Regions

China and India Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hand Sanitizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene

Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Diseases Caused by Lack of Hand Hygiene Summarized

The Ebola Epidemic Hysteria

Flu: The Most Prevalent and Preventable Viral Infection

Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead

Market Growth

Stellarcleenz to Mitigate Risk of Thyroid Cancers

Zoono GermFree24 Sanitizers: Providing 24/7 Protection against

Germs

Prebiotic-Based Hand Sanitizers

Germicidal Gel fiteBac®

INVIRTU: Alcohol-Free Hand Foam Sanitizer

Symmetry®: Non-Alcohol Rich Foaming Hand Sanitizer

Pretty Hand Sanitizer to Make One Smile

ActiveClean: All-Natural Hand Sanitizer

CloudClean?: Real-Time Hand Hygiene Compliance Technology

Convenience: A Key Factor Driving Innovations in Dispenser Design

Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market

Other Notable Hand Sanitizer Innovations

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections:

A Major Growth Driver

Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &

the New Advertising Target

Hand Sanitizers for Children below 2 Years of Age: Are they Safe?

Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong

Demand for Natural Variants

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers,

Bodes Well for the Market

Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the

Segment to the Dominant Position

Established Image & Wider Availability: Key Characteristics of

Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Research Findings Discourage Use of Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based

Versions

Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

A Review of Select Non-Alcohol Sanitizer Compounds

Benzalkonium Chloride: A Key Non-Alcohol Compound

FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

Despite Several Issues, Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers Continue

to Witness Gains

Ban on Antibacterial Soaps in the United States Exclude Hand

Sanitizers

Triclosan: Effective but Faces Regulatory Restrictions over

Environmental & Health Risks

Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and

Moisturizing Attributes

Skin-Safe Products to Instigate New Wave of Growth

Retail Segment - Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution

Hand Sanitizers Garner Greater Shelf Space in Retail Outlets

Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Rising Standards of Living

ISSUES & CHALLENGES

Hand Sanitizers Reduce Body’s Defense against Pathogens

Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Potential for Abuse of Hand Sanitizers by Kids

Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern

Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



