The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hand Sanitizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hand Sanitizers will reach a market size of US$124.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$265.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Hand Sanitizers: Water-less Protection from Germs for the Most
Exposed Part of the Body
Recent Market Activity
Hand Sanitizers Supplement Basic Hand Hygiene Routines
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Consumer Interest
High-Performance Products
Green & Sustainable Solutions
Cost-Effective Products
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Technologies
Myriad Benefits Offered by Hand Sanitizers Drive Widespread
Adoption
Studies Demonstrating Benefits of Hand Sanitizers to Aid
Adoption Rates
Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Fast Facts
Implications of Infectious Diseases
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare
Bright Prospects Ahead for World Hand Sanitizers Market
Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers
Market Witnesses Robust Growth Momentum in Developing Regions
China and India Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hand Sanitizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Best Sanitizers, Inc. (USA)
Byotrol plc (UK)
Chattem, Inc. (USA)
GOJO Industries, Inc. (USA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Lion Corporation (Japan)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Nice-Pak Products, Inc. (USA)
Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)
SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)
Deb Group Ltd. (USA)
Skinvisible, Inc. (USA)
The Clorox Company (USA)
Unilever plc (UK)
Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Zep, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene
Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
Select Diseases Caused by Lack of Hand Hygiene Summarized
The Ebola Epidemic Hysteria
Flu: The Most Prevalent and Preventable Viral Infection
Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead
Market Growth
Stellarcleenz to Mitigate Risk of Thyroid Cancers
Zoono GermFree24 Sanitizers: Providing 24/7 Protection against
Germs
Prebiotic-Based Hand Sanitizers
Germicidal Gel fiteBac®
INVIRTU: Alcohol-Free Hand Foam Sanitizer
Symmetry®: Non-Alcohol Rich Foaming Hand Sanitizer
Pretty Hand Sanitizer to Make One Smile
ActiveClean: All-Natural Hand Sanitizer
CloudClean?: Real-Time Hand Hygiene Compliance Technology
Convenience: A Key Factor Driving Innovations in Dispenser Design
Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market
Other Notable Hand Sanitizer Innovations
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections:
A Major Growth Driver
Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &
the New Advertising Target
Hand Sanitizers for Children below 2 Years of Age: Are they Safe?
Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong
Demand for Natural Variants
Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers,
Bodes Well for the Market
Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the
Segment to the Dominant Position
Established Image & Wider Availability: Key Characteristics of
Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
Research Findings Discourage Use of Alcohol-based Sanitizers
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based
Versions
Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
A Review of Select Non-Alcohol Sanitizer Compounds
Benzalkonium Chloride: A Key Non-Alcohol Compound
FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
Despite Several Issues, Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers Continue
to Witness Gains
Ban on Antibacterial Soaps in the United States Exclude Hand
Sanitizers
Triclosan: Effective but Faces Regulatory Restrictions over
Environmental & Health Risks
Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and
Moisturizing Attributes
Skin-Safe Products to Instigate New Wave of Growth
Retail Segment - Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution
Hand Sanitizers Garner Greater Shelf Space in Retail Outlets
Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Rising Standards of Living
ISSUES & CHALLENGES
Hand Sanitizers Reduce Body’s Defense against Pathogens
Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Potential for Abuse of Hand Sanitizers by Kids
Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers
Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern
Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hand Sanitizers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hand Sanitizers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hand Sanitizers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hand Sanitizers Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Hand Sanitizers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Hand Sanitizers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Hand Sanitizers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Hand Sanitizers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Hand Sanitizers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Hand Sanitizers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Hand Sanitizers Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Hand Sanitizers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Hand Sanitizers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Hand Sanitizers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Hand Sanitizers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Hand Sanitizers Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 28: Hand Sanitizers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Hand Sanitizers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Hand Sanitizers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Hand Sanitizers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hand Sanitizers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Hand Sanitizers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Hand Sanitizers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 41: Hand Sanitizers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Hand Sanitizers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 44: Hand Sanitizers Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Hand Sanitizers Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Hand Sanitizers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Hand Sanitizers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Hand Sanitizers Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Hand Sanitizers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Hand Sanitizers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Hand Sanitizers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Hand Sanitizers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 57: Hand Sanitizers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Hand Sanitizers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Hand Sanitizers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Hand Sanitizers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Hand Sanitizers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Hand Sanitizers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Hand Sanitizers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Hand Sanitizers Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
