STAMFORD, Conn., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the U.S. market for cloud-native container and related services.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Cloud Native – Container Services, scheduled to be released in August. The report will cover the growing provider market for containers, a way to package an application so it can be run, with its dependencies, isolated from other processes.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will focus on new technologies and methods for the development, deployment and operation of modern applications that take advantage of the capabilities available in cloud infrastructure environments, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“The cloud-native approach focuses on building applications that are highly modular, adaptable, fault-tolerant and better capable of delivering value to end users,” he said.

Many enterprises have embraced Kubernetes, the open source container orchestration software originally released by Google. “While Kubernetes solves many problems in application development and operation, it also creates a host of new, complex issues that enterprises will have to contend with,” Aase said. “Shifting away from monolithic architectures means that monitoring, security and networking all become significant challenges.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 95 technology and service providers focused on cloud-native containers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the container space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants that will be covered are:

Managed Kubernetes, covering service and solution providers that offer the deployment and operation of Kubernetes, above and beyond what is provided in the upstream open source project. The offerings evaluated for this quadrant will help enterprises adopt and deploy Kubernetes within an environment of their choice in a highly automated manner.

Managed Service Mesh, focused on service and solution providers that offer software and services necessary to help enterprises adopt and manage service-mesh technology to aid in management of a cloud-native application estate. Service-mesh technology enables easier composition of microservices into a single application, and success in this category requires further streamlining that process for the benefit of enterprises.

Managed Cloud-Native Security, covering software and service providers that are managing the security of cloud-native applications, either as part of a broader containers-as-a-service offering, or as a standalone add-on to an enterprise’s application architecture. Success in this area requires dedicated understanding of the security challenges inherent in cloud-native applications.

Cloud-Native Observability Solutions, focused on software vendors that provide dedicated solutions for observability of cloud-native applications. Understanding behavior of these applications has the potential to be far more complex than a traditional monolith, since developers and operators must understand not only how each containerized app or service behaves, but also how they communicate with one another.

ISG analyst Blair Hanley Frank will serve as lead author of the report, covering the U.S. market.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as container services provider can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

