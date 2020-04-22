Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel
au 31 décembre 2019 de CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH
Montrouge, le 22 avril 2020
Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son Rapport financier annuel 2019. Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de Crédit Agricole S.A. :
https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/ca-home-loan-sfh-covered-bonds
