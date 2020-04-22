ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Emerging Markets, we are wisely cautious about companies that all of a sudden have big news in whatever the trend or hot industry of the moment may be. We’ve wisely passed on covering some Johnny-Come-Lately cannabis, block chain, drone and even dot com plays that were chasing the opportunity with what we thought was no chance to actually achieve profitability.



Conversely, it is a very different proposition when a company we’ve been covering finds itself in the limelight of an unexpected opportunity, with the earth having moved under its proverbial feet and finding itself with a very real medical technology.

We began sensor company Biotricity (OTCQB: BTCY) coverage back in December and focused on their entry into the rapidly expanding sensor market. What we didn’t realize then was that the world was going to change and that Biotricity has a monitoring technology in its portfolio that it’s reporting is very useful in identifying delayed ventricular repolarization.

Here is the most recent Biotricity news headline:

“Biotricity’s Real-Time Monitoring Bioflux Device Can Help Identify Life Threatening QT Prolongation in COVID-19 Patients”

The Company goes on to explain that its “Bioflux® units are designed for QT interval analysis, a section of the ECG, to identify serious risks like QT prolongation. QT prolongation is a measure of delayed ventricular repolarization, which can cause sudden cardiac death. QT is becoming an important factor for COVID-19 patients, as some of the drugs being used can cause QT prolongation as a side effect, leading to sudden cardiac death. Bioflux can be used to remotely monitor this.”

Importantly, the media is taking notice. The Company has already been featured in several national news outlets.

Biotricity Innovates Remote Patient Monitoring Device

https://www.oann.com/biotricity-innovates-remote-patient-monitoring-device/

Newsmax National Report with Biotricity's CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhDbJCR3QL0

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $57,500 by Biotricity, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

15701 State Road 50, Suite #205

Clermont, FL 34711

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com