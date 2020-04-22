ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 April 2020 at 17.40
RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION MEETING OF ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors appointed at Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2020 has elected from among its members a Chairman of the Board, a Vice Chairman of the Board, members to serve on Robit Plc’s remuneration committee, working committee and audit committee at its organization meeting.
The Board of Directors has elected Harri Sjöholm as a Chairman of the Board and Mammu Kaario as Vice Chairman of the Board.
Mikko Kuitunen (Chairman), Mammu Kaario and Anne Leskelä were elected as members of the remuneration committee.
Kalle Reponen (Chairman), Kim Gran and Harri Sjöholm were elected as members of the working committee.
Mammu Kaario (Chairman), Anne Leskelä and Harri Sjöholm were elected as members of the audit committee.
The Board of Directors holds that all members of the Board of Directors, with the exception of Harri Sjöholm, are independent of the company and its key shareholders.
ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Harri Sjöholm, Chair of the Board of Directors
+358 400 622 092
harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 10 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com
