ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 April 2020 at 17.40

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION MEETING OF ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors appointed at Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2020 has elected from among its members a Chairman of the Board, a Vice Chairman of the Board, members to serve on Robit Plc’s remuneration committee, working committee and audit committee at its organization meeting.

The Board of Directors has elected Harri Sjöholm as a Chairman of the Board and Mammu Kaario as Vice Chairman of the Board.

Mikko Kuitunen (Chairman), Mammu Kaario and Anne Leskelä were elected as members of the remuneration committee.

Kalle Reponen (Chairman), Kim Gran and Harri Sjöholm were elected as members of the working committee.

Mammu Kaario (Chairman), Anne Leskelä and Harri Sjöholm were elected as members of the audit committee.

The Board of Directors holds that all members of the Board of Directors, with the exception of Harri Sjöholm, are independent of the company and its key shareholders.

