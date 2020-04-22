﻿Philly Shipyard ASA has today on 22 April 2020 held its Annual General Meeting (AGM). All proposals to the AGM were approved.

The Board of Directors now consists of:

Kristian Røkke (Chairman)

Amy Humphreys (Deputy Chairman)

Elin Karfjell

The minutes of the meeting are attached in Norwegian and English. Enclosed please also find the AGM presentation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Attachments