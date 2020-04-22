Philly Shipyard ASA has today on 22 April 2020 held its Annual General Meeting (AGM). All proposals to the AGM were approved.
The Board of Directors now consists of:
Kristian Røkke (Chairman)
Amy Humphreys (Deputy Chairman)
Elin Karfjell
The minutes of the meeting are attached in Norwegian and English. Enclosed please also find the AGM presentation.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
Philly Shipyard ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
2019 AGM Business PresentationFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: