FORT WAYNE, IN , April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, an industry-leading provider of ground transportation solutions across the U.S., announced today that the company is shipping loads for the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and providing the agency and its partners with real-time visibility of critical medical supply and grocery shipments.

“The COVID-19 crisis is completely different from the normal disaster that we deal with as a country,” said Andrew Smith, vice president of sales and operations, Circle Logistics. “When there’s a hurricane, forest fire or other natural disaster, supplies are going to the specific affected areas. With COVID-19, supplies are coming from and subsequently shipping—everywhere.”

Circle Logistics has shifted their entire transportation network to help manage the 700% increase in volume from customers moving critical medical supplies, like personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators and cots, as well as grocery shipments for major brands.

Circle’s partnership with Descartes MacroPoint is providing real-time location, status, and estimated time of arrival of the COVID-19 loads. This visibility enables the agency to closely monitor and evaluate the movement of all of freight via one platform and take corrective action before any potential supply chain disruptions occur. Circle’s entire workforce has mobilized to help fill the increased shipments for FEMA and other customers during the pandemic.

“Everyone in the Circle Logistics organization is working together, with many pulling after-hour shifts to get orders filled during the crisis,” continued Smith. “It’s the least we can do to help keep hospitals and people supplied with the medical tools and groceries they need.”

Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend in 2018. Circle’s large, privately-owned fleet fuels the delivery of a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight. Circle Logistics was ranked #43 on Transport Topics’ list of Top Freight Brokerage Firms in 2020.

