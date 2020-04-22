Amsterdam, April 22, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced a new partnership with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District to provide architect-engineer technical support services on multiple projects along the Texas coast through 2024.

Arcadis’ contract is worth $10 million for the first year with a total potential value of up to $40.5 million over four years to help the district meet its aggressive mission goals and schedule. Over the course of the contract, Arcadis will support various projects, including the $3.9 billion Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Project, consisting of the design and construction of levees, concrete floodwalls and new pump stations to manage flooding during surge events.

The USACE Galveston District has received nearly $5.0 billion in disaster relief funding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The funding is dedicated to improving the flood protection and sustainability of communities and commerce along the coast of Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Arcadis will also support the district’s primary responsibility to operate and maintain the harbors, ports and waterways that serve as pivotal pathways for interstate commerce. Technical services provided will include planning studies, detailed engineering design and independent technical reviews, operation and maintenance, engineering during construction, and construction management services.

“Arcadis is proud to support the mission of the USACE to provide vital public engineering services and help protect citizens that live in these coastal areas from the risks associated with natural disasters,” says Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.

