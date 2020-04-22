AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as the Company) company code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.



On 17 March 2020 the Company published a notification on material event regarding the convocation, agenda and proposed draft resolutions of the Company’s Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ( link ). The Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 30 April 2020.

By the decision of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania of 22 April 2020, the validity of quarantine in the territory of Lithuania, announced by the resolution No. 207 “Regarding the announcement of quarantine in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania” of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania of 14 March 2020, is extended until 11 May 2020 and includes the day of the meeting. Taking that into account and in accordance to recommendations of the Ministry of Economics and Innovations of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company informs the shareholders of the Company that all shareholders shall have a right to participate in the general meeting of shareholders only by a single mean, foreseen in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania – by filling the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the Company. It should be noted that the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will not be held at the Company's registered office.

The general ballot paper is provided on the website of the Company http://www.ignitisgamyba.lt, in section For Investors. The filled in and signed general ballot paper may be sent to the Company by e-mail to gamyba@ignitis.lt , registered mail or delivered to Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai, or Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, no later than before the General Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed instructions on signing and submitting the general ballot paper to the Company are also available on the website of the Company http://www.ignitisgamyba.lt, in section For Investors.

Persons shall have the right to vote under the authorisation in Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. An authorisation shall state in a written document that one person (the principal) grants to another person (the authorised representative) the right to represent the principal in establishing and maintaining relation with the third party. An authorisation to perform actions on behalf of a natural person that pertain to legal entities must be notarised, except in cases provided by the law and authorising the granting an authorisation in any other form. The authorised representative shall enjoy the same rights in convened general meeting of shareholders as his represented shareholder would.

Shareholders entitled to attend Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the right to authorise a natural person or a legal entity using electronic means of communication to vote on his behalf at an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Such authorisation does not need to be notarised. The Company shall acknowledge authorisation granted by electronic means of communication only if the shareholder signs it by electronic signature generated by safe generation software and certified by a qualified certificate applicable in the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. if the security of the conveyed information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be established. The shareholder must notify the Company in writing about granted authorisation by electronic means of communication by sending an authorisation by e-mail to gamyba@ignitis.lt no later before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company shall reserve the right not to include the advance vote of a shareholder or his authorised representative, if the submitted general ballot paper do not conform to the provisions of Article 30(3) and (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania or they are received after the end of deadline or filled in such manner that it is impossible to establish the true will of the shareholder regarding the individual issue.

All statutory information related to the convened Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and annexes to issues on the agenda of such meeting is announced on the website of the Company http://www.ignitisgamyba.lt and in the home page of Nasdaq Vilnius following the procedure established by the law.

Shareholders of the Company shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. Questions may be presented by e-mail to gamyba@ignitis.lt or delivered to the Company to Elektrinės str. 21, Elektrėnai, no later than 3 working days before the General Meeting of Shareholders. After receiving the questions, the answers will be provided to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the procedure established by the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, i. e. at the same time for all shareholders of the Company prior to the General Meeting of Shareholders in the form of questions and answers on the website of the Company http://www.ignitisgamyba.lt.

Tadas Markevičius, Public Relations Manager, +370 676 28911, tadas.markevicius@ignitis.lt