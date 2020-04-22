New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Chromatography Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374498/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$697.7 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical & Pharmaceutical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemical & Pharmaceutical will reach a market size of US$29.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$175.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Outlook
Recent Market Activity
GC vs LC -The Tussle Continues
Sizing the Market
Developed Markets Lead; Developing Regions to Fuel Growth
Chemical & Pharmaceuticals Segment Continues to Lead the Suite
Laboratory Gas Chromatography Grabs Lion?s Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gas Chromatography Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
DANI Instruments SpA (Italy)
GL Sciences, Inc. (Japan)
O.I.Corporation (USA)
PAC L.P. (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
SGE Analytical Science Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)
SRI Instruments (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography
Design Transformations Shaping Future of GC Technology
Innovations Leading to Reduction in Time to Analysis
Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems
Hyphenated GC Instruments Denting Prospects of Standalone GC Sales
Stringent Regulations Drive Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector
Super-Critical Fluid Chromatography - On the Rise
Advances in GC Technology
Developments in GC Components
TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC
Experimentation with Phases and Columns to Continue
Manufacturers Persist with Development of New Detectors
Miniaturization Captivates Manufacturers in New Product
Development
Miniature GCs under Development to Aid Early Detection of
Diseases in Crops
Portable Gas Chromatographs Remain a Niche Market
From Undersupply to Oversupply - High Volatility Persists in
Helium Market
A Peek into Helium Supply and Demand Dynamics
Alternatives to Helium in GC market - An Overview of Various
Options
Hydrogen as a Substitute to Helium
Nitrogen as a Substitute to Helium in Gas Chromatography
Helium Conservation - An Imperative Step
Gas Generators - Increasing Role in Combating Helium Supply
Constraints
Hydrogen Generators
Nitrogen Generators
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gas Chromatography Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Gas Chromatography Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Environmental Labs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Environmental Labs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Environmental Labs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Petrochemical (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Petrochemical (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Agriculture and Food & Beverage (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Agriculture and Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Agriculture and Food & Beverage (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Academic & Research (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Academic & Research (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Academic & Research (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Clinical Labs (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Clinical Labs (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Clinical Labs (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Gas Chromatography Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Chromatography Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Gas Chromatography Systems Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Demand for Gas Chromatography Systems in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Gas Chromatography Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: European Gas Chromatography Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 41: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Gas Chromatography Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: French Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 46: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: German Gas Chromatography Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Demand for Gas Chromatography Systems in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Italian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Chromatography Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Gas Chromatography Systems Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 57: Spanish Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Gas Chromatography Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Gas Chromatography Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Rest of Europe Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 65: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Gas Chromatography Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Australian Gas Chromatography Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 75: Indian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: South Korean Gas Chromatography Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gas Chromatography Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 83: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 85: Latin American Demand for Gas Chromatography Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Latin American Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Gas Chromatography Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Argentinean Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 91: Gas Chromatography Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Brazilian Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Brazilian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 94: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Mexican Gas Chromatography Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Gas Chromatography Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 99: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: The Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 104: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 105: The Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Chromatography Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Iranian Gas Chromatography Systems Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Gas Chromatography Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Israeli Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gas Chromatography Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Saudi Arabian Gas Chromatography Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Gas Chromatography Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 121: African Gas Chromatography Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
