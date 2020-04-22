New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Chromatography Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374498/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$697.7 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical & Pharmaceutical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemical & Pharmaceutical will reach a market size of US$29.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$175.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DANI Instruments SPA

GL Sciences Inc.

JEOL USA Inc.

O.I.Corporation

PAC L.P.

PerkinElmer Inc.

SGE Analytical Science Pty. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

SRI Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

okogawa Electric Corporation)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374498/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Outlook

Recent Market Activity

GC vs LC -The Tussle Continues

Sizing the Market

Developed Markets Lead; Developing Regions to Fuel Growth

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals Segment Continues to Lead the Suite

Laboratory Gas Chromatography Grabs Lion?s Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gas Chromatography Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

DANI Instruments SpA (Italy)

GL Sciences, Inc. (Japan)

GL Sciences, Inc. (Japan)

O.I.Corporation (USA)

PAC L.P. (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

SGE Analytical Science Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)

SRI Instruments (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Major Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography

Design Transformations Shaping Future of GC Technology

Innovations Leading to Reduction in Time to Analysis

Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems

Hyphenated GC Instruments Denting Prospects of Standalone GC Sales

Stringent Regulations Drive Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector

Super-Critical Fluid Chromatography - On the Rise

Advances in GC Technology

Developments in GC Components

TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC

Experimentation with Phases and Columns to Continue

Manufacturers Persist with Development of New Detectors

Miniaturization Captivates Manufacturers in New Product

Development

Miniature GCs under Development to Aid Early Detection of

Diseases in Crops

Portable Gas Chromatographs Remain a Niche Market

From Undersupply to Oversupply - High Volatility Persists in

Helium Market

A Peek into Helium Supply and Demand Dynamics

Alternatives to Helium in GC market - An Overview of Various

Options

Hydrogen as a Substitute to Helium

Nitrogen as a Substitute to Helium in Gas Chromatography

Helium Conservation - An Imperative Step

Gas Generators - Increasing Role in Combating Helium Supply

Constraints

Hydrogen Generators

Nitrogen Generators





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Gas Chromatography Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Gas Chromatography Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Environmental Labs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Environmental Labs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Environmental Labs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Petrochemical (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Petrochemical (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Agriculture and Food & Beverage (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Agriculture and Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Agriculture and Food & Beverage (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Academic & Research (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Academic & Research (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Academic & Research (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Clinical Labs (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Clinical Labs (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Clinical Labs (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Gas Chromatography Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas

Chromatography Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Gas Chromatography Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Gas Chromatography Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Gas Chromatography Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Gas Chromatography Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 41: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Gas Chromatography Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 44: French Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: French Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 46: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: German Gas Chromatography Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Gas Chromatography Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Italian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas

Chromatography Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Gas Chromatography Systems Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 57: Spanish Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Gas Chromatography Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Gas Chromatography Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Rest of Europe Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 65: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Gas Chromatography Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Australian Gas Chromatography Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 73: Indian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 75: Indian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: South Korean Gas Chromatography Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Gas Chromatography Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography Systems

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 83: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 85: Latin American Demand for Gas Chromatography Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Latin American Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Gas Chromatography Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Argentinean Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 91: Gas Chromatography Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Brazilian Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Brazilian Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 94: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Mexican Gas Chromatography Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Gas Chromatography Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 99: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: The Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 104: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 105: The Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas

Chromatography Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Iranian Gas Chromatography Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Gas Chromatography Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Israeli Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gas Chromatography Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Saudi Arabian Gas Chromatography Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: United Arab Emirates Gas Chromatography Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Gas Chromatography Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Rest of Middle East Gas Chromatography Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 121: African Gas Chromatography Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Gas Chromatography Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 123: Gas Chromatography Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374498/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001