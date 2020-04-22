New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01340872/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.6 Billion by the year 2025, Planting and Fertilizing Machinery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$187.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Planting and Fertilizing Machinery will reach a market size of US$901.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market on a Growth Trajectory
Recent Market Activity
Varying Growth Prospects across Different Regions
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns
Government Subsidies - Important for Farm Mechanization in
Developing Nations
Mechanization in Seeding and Fertilizing Imminent
Agriculture Machinery Market - An Insight
China - A Threat to Europe’s Domination in Agricultural
Machinery Production?
Global Competitor Market Shares
Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGCO Corp. (USA)
Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)
CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
Great Plains Ag (USA)
Iseki & Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
Kubota Corporation (Japan)
Kverneland Group (Norway)
Kuhn Group (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output
to Drive Demand
Farm Consolidation Drives Sales of High Capacity Equipment
FDIs to Boost Demand for Planting & Fertilizing Machinery
Rental Businesses Mushroom to Address Demand for Seed Drillers
Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way
Rogator-600 and Rogator-300 Plant Protection Models from Fendt
Horsch Launches a More Precise Seeding Technology for Canola
Egerton University Designs Novel Technology for Seeding
Technology Products Offered by Bottom Line Solutions for the
Field of Agriculture
CX6 Smart Seeder from Clean Seed to Boost Agriculture Growth
and Farm Productivity
A Few Other Novel Planter Technologies
Advanced Sprayers Enjoy Strong Demand
Technological Advancements Improve Efficiency for Sprayers
Advances in Fertilizer Spreader Technology Improves Performance
Small Fertilizer Sprayers Witness Rising Demand
Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques Bodes Well for
Planting & Fertilizing Machinery
Challenges Limiting Adoption of Planting & Fertilizing Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in the
United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Planting and Fertilizing
Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Planting and Fertilizing
Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Planting and
Fertilizing Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in
Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Planting and Fertilizing
Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Planting and Fertilizing
Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Israel
in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Planting and Fertilizing
Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Planting and Fertilizing
Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 123
