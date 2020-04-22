New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01340872/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.6 Billion by the year 2025, Planting and Fertilizing Machinery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$187.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Planting and Fertilizing Machinery will reach a market size of US$901.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market on a Growth Trajectory

Recent Market Activity

Varying Growth Prospects across Different Regions

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Government Subsidies - Important for Farm Mechanization in

Developing Nations

Mechanization in Seeding and Fertilizing Imminent

Agriculture Machinery Market - An Insight

China - A Threat to Europe’s Domination in Agricultural

Machinery Production?

Global Competitor Market Shares

Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AGCO Corp. (USA)

Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Great Plains Ag (USA)

Iseki & Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Kverneland Group (Norway)

Kuhn Group (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output

to Drive Demand

Farm Consolidation Drives Sales of High Capacity Equipment

FDIs to Boost Demand for Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Rental Businesses Mushroom to Address Demand for Seed Drillers

Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way

Rogator-600 and Rogator-300 Plant Protection Models from Fendt

Horsch Launches a More Precise Seeding Technology for Canola

Egerton University Designs Novel Technology for Seeding

Technology Products Offered by Bottom Line Solutions for the

Field of Agriculture

CX6 Smart Seeder from Clean Seed to Boost Agriculture Growth

and Farm Productivity

A Few Other Novel Planter Technologies

Advanced Sprayers Enjoy Strong Demand

Technological Advancements Improve Efficiency for Sprayers

Advances in Fertilizer Spreader Technology Improves Performance

Small Fertilizer Sprayers Witness Rising Demand

Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques Bodes Well for

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Challenges Limiting Adoption of Planting & Fertilizing Machinery





