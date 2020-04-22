First quarter 2020

  • Net profit for the first quarter amounted to MSEK -4.0 (15.8).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.35 (1.33).
  • Net asset value amounted to MSEK 704 (SEK 63.13 per share) at March 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 710 (SEK 63.63 per share) at December 31, 2019.
  • Net cash amounted to MSEK 188 (SEK 16.86 per share) at March 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 230 (SEK 20.60 per share) at December 31, 2019.
  • The 2020 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of 3.00 SEK per share for FY 2019.

Comments by the CEO

Including the dividend paid, the net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 3.9% during the first quarter of 2020. However, the recent turbulent market conditions may result in a material impact on the valuation of NAXS’s private equity fund investments and other investments in the coming quarters. 

The Future Prospects section of this report sets forth a sensitivity analysis showing the impact a change in valuation in NAXS’s holdings would have on the company’s results.
Lennart Svantesson

Financial summary

 2020
1/1–03/31		2019
1/1–03/31
Net profit/loss for the period, KSEK-3 95015 839


 2020
03/31		2019
12/31
Private equity fund investments, KSEK497 471436 026
Private equity fund investments in % of equity7157
Remaining commitments, KSEK111 02473 313
Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK608 495509 339
Other investments, KSEK18 83964 052
Net cash, KSEK188 012260 430
Private equity fund investments per share, SEK44.6136.61
Other investments per share, SEK1.695.38
Net cash per share, SEK16.8621.87
Net asset value per share, SEK63.1363.75
Share price, SEK44.5048.40


Attachment