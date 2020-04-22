First quarter 2020
Comments by the CEO
Including the dividend paid, the net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 3.9% during the first quarter of 2020. However, the recent turbulent market conditions may result in a material impact on the valuation of NAXS’s private equity fund investments and other investments in the coming quarters.
The Future Prospects section of this report sets forth a sensitivity analysis showing the impact a change in valuation in NAXS’s holdings would have on the company’s results.
Lennart Svantesson
Financial summary
|2020
1/1–03/31
|2019
1/1–03/31
|Net profit/loss for the period, KSEK
|-3 950
|15 839
|2020
03/31
|2019
12/31
|Private equity fund investments, KSEK
|497 471
|436 026
|Private equity fund investments in % of equity
|71
|57
|Remaining commitments, KSEK
|111 024
|73 313
|Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK
|608 495
|509 339
|Other investments, KSEK
|18 839
|64 052
|Net cash, KSEK
|188 012
|260 430
|Private equity fund investments per share, SEK
|44.61
|36.61
|Other investments per share, SEK
|1.69
|5.38
|Net cash per share, SEK
|16.86
|21.87
|Net asset value per share, SEK
|63.13
|63.75
|Share price, SEK
|44.50
|48.40
