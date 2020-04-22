New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Harvesting Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01340871/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.9 Billion by the year 2025, Harvesting Machinery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$394.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$326.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Harvesting Machinery will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Harvesting Machinery: Aiding Agricultural Efficiency
Recent Market Activity
Promising Prospects Characterize Long-term Market Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Global Competitor Market Shares
Harvesting Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGCO Corporation (USA)
CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)
CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
Dewulf NV (Belgium)
Kubota Corp. (Japan)
Lovol Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
Ploeger Machines BV (The Netherlands)
Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Rostselmash (Russia)
SAME Deutz Fahr (Italy)
Sampo Rosenlew Ltd. (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Population: A Key Factor Driving Demand for
Harvesting Machinery
Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns in Harvesting Machinery,
Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion
Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm
Mechanization
Impressive Capabilities to Drive Robotic Harvesting Machinery
Implementation Globally
"Intelligence": The New Age Component of Harvesting Machines
Innovative Sorrel-Harvesting Machine from Turner Innovations
Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction
Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise
Rise in Shift towards Biofuel Operated Harvesting Machinery
Certified Used Machines Catch Up Globally
Growing Demand for Biofuels Drives Opportunities for Harvesting
Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Harvesting Machinery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Harvesting Machinery Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Harvesting Machinery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Harvesting Machinery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Harvesting Machinery Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Harvesting Machinery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Harvesting Machinery Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Harvesting Machinery Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Harvesting Machinery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Harvesting Machinery Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Harvesting Machinery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Harvesting Machinery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Harvesting Machinery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Harvesting Machinery Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Harvesting Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Harvesting Machinery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Harvesting Machinery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Harvesting Machinery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Harvesting Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Harvesting Machinery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Harvesting Machinery Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Harvesting Machinery Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Harvesting Machinery Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Harvesting Machinery Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Harvesting Machinery Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Harvesting Machinery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Harvesting Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Harvesting Machinery Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Harvesting Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Harvesting Machinery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Harvesting Machinery Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Harvesting Machinery Market in Israel in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Harvesting Machinery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Harvesting Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Harvesting Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Harvesting Machinery Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 75
