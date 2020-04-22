New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Harvesting Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01340871/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.9 Billion by the year 2025, Harvesting Machinery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$394.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$326.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Harvesting Machinery will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Dewulf NV

Kubota Corp.

Lovol Heavy Industry Co.Ltd.

Ploeger Oxbo Group

Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Rostselmash

SAME Deutz Fahr

Sampo Rosenlew Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01340871/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Harvesting Machinery: Aiding Agricultural Efficiency

Recent Market Activity

Promising Prospects Characterize Long-term Market Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Global Competitor Market Shares

Harvesting Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AGCO Corporation (USA)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Dewulf NV (Belgium)

Kubota Corp. (Japan)

Lovol Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Ploeger Machines BV (The Netherlands)

Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Rostselmash (Russia)

SAME Deutz Fahr (Italy)

Sampo Rosenlew Ltd. (Finland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Burgeoning Population: A Key Factor Driving Demand for

Harvesting Machinery

Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns in Harvesting Machinery,

Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion

Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm

Mechanization

Impressive Capabilities to Drive Robotic Harvesting Machinery

Implementation Globally

"Intelligence": The New Age Component of Harvesting Machines

Innovative Sorrel-Harvesting Machine from Turner Innovations

Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction

Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise

Rise in Shift towards Biofuel Operated Harvesting Machinery

Certified Used Machines Catch Up Globally

Growing Demand for Biofuels Drives Opportunities for Harvesting

Machinery





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Harvesting Machinery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Harvesting Machinery Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Harvesting Machinery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Harvesting Machinery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Harvesting Machinery Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Harvesting Machinery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Harvesting Machinery Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Harvesting Machinery Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Harvesting Machinery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Harvesting Machinery Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Harvesting Machinery Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Harvesting Machinery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Harvesting Machinery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Harvesting Machinery Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Harvesting Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Harvesting Machinery Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Harvesting Machinery Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Harvesting Machinery Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Harvesting Machinery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Harvesting Machinery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Harvesting Machinery Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Harvesting Machinery Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Harvesting Machinery Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Harvesting Machinery Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Harvesting Machinery Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Harvesting Machinery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Harvesting Machinery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Harvesting Machinery Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Harvesting Machinery Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Harvesting Machinery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Harvesting Machinery Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Harvesting Machinery Market in Israel in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Harvesting Machinery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Harvesting Machinery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Harvesting Machinery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Harvesting Machinery Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 75

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01340871/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001