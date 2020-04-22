BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, eight leaders in the mobile community announced “ Mobile on Air ,” a first-of-its-kind virtual event focused on today’s leading mobile innovations. Taking place Thursday, May 21 from 12-5 pm ET, Mobile On Air will explore the future of mobile applications, with lively, interactive discussions spanning customer engagement, improving user experience, and how to build a privacy-minded product. Attendees will also have the ability to network in secure, virtual breakrooms, embodying the intimacy and exploration of traditional conferences.



Mobile On Air is spearheaded by location data infrastructure company Radar , which recognized the unique opportunity to unite the mobile community as it adjusts to gathering, working, collaborating and sharing ideas online. The event is hosted in partnership with fellow mobile trailblazers Airship, Amplitude, Braze, Branch, mParticle, Segment and WillowTree.

Unlike a standard webinar format, Mobile On Air will bring the best parts of an in-person event online, powered by an interactive digital format that encourages real-time participation. Throughout panel discussions and networking sessions, attendees will engage around the most important topics impacting the mobile community, including:

The past, present and future of mobile trends and consumer behavior

Best practices around user acquisition

Evolving mobile strategies amidst a global pandemic

Connecting the dots between customer touchpoints

How to build a mobile strategy for growth

Using location to improve the mobile user experience

Attendees will hear engaging discussions from top executives at companies like Cars.com, Earnest, Ibotta, WarnerMedia and more. The final speakers and agenda will be announced over the coming weeks. Visit the Mobile On Air website for the latest updates.

Registration is now open here .

About Mobile On Air

Mobile On Air is a unique virtual conference focused on today's leading mobile innovations. Hosted by the mobile community's best and brightest minds—including Airship, Amplitude, Braze, Branch, mParticle, Radar, Segment and WillowTree—Mobile On Air brings together industry leaders to explore the future of mobile applications, with discussions spanning customer engagement, improving user experience, and how to build a privacy-minded product.

About Participating Partners

Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Amplitude

Amplitude provides digital product intelligence that helps companies ship great customer experiences for systematic business growth.

Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love.

Branch

Branch helps companies grow by delivering seamless customer experiences and accurate insight into performance for every marketing channel.

mParticle

mParticle is the customer data platform of choice for multi-channel consumer brands.

Radar

Radar is developer-friendly, privacy-first location data infrastructure powering location-based experiences for enterprises and high-growth startups.

Segment

Segment is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps companies harness first-party customer data.

WillowTree

WillowTree is where digital experts thrive, helping the world's most admired companies launch digital experiences that matter.

