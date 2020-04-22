BOISE, Idaho and CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), together with Motorola, today announced integration of Micron’s low-power DDR5 (LPDDR5) DRAM into Motorola’s new motorola edge+ smartphone, bringing the full potential of the 5G experience to consumers. Micron and Motorola worked in close collaboration to enable the edge+ to reach 5G network speeds that require maximum processing power coupled with high bandwidth memory and storage.
With 12 gigabytes (GB) of industry-leading Micron LPDDR5 DRAM memory, motorola edge+ delivers a smooth, lag-free consumer experience. The new phone takes advantage of the faster data speeds and lower latency of 5G to increase the performance of cloud-based applications such as gaming and streaming entertainment.
“Our collaboration with Motorola on its flagship smartphone highlights the importance that mobile device manufacturers are placing on next-generation memory solutions that provide higher performance and richer consumer experiences,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit at Micron. “This announcement underscores how the mobile industry is coalescing behind Micron’s LPDDR5 for 5G flagship smartphone designs.”
Micron and Motorola Deliver Next-Gen Smartphone Features
Whether for photography, gaming, streaming or just browsing the web, consumers demand performance from a flagship smartphone, not delays. Micron’s LPDDR5 memory in the motorola edge+ unleashes more features to consumers:
“Consumers continue to seek faster, more efficient and higher performing smartphones, and together with Micron, we’ve created a device that answers these needs,” said Jeff Snow, head of Premium & Flagship Product at Motorola. “From a more immersive display and crisper audio to professional-grade image processing, integrating Micron’s LPDDR5 memory into the motorola edge+ has allowed us to create a seamless consumer experience that is uniquely its own.”
Micron’s LPDDR5 DRAM Memory Delivers for the Mobile Industry — And Beyond
Designed to address the growing demand for higher memory performance and lower energy consumption across a wide array of markets beyond just mobile — including automotive, client PCs and networking systems built for 5G and AI applications — Micron’s LPDDR5 DRAM memory includes these features and benefits:
To learn more about Micron’s LPDDR5 memory, visit https://www.micron.com/products/dram/ lpdram.
For more information about the motorola edge+ phone, visit: www.motorola.com/us/smartphones-motorola-edge-plus/p
About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com.
About Motorola
Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets.
