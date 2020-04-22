New flagship Motorola 5G smartphone goes on sale starting May 14

Motorola edge+ gives you access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

Get up to $700 off the Motorola edge+ when you switch to select Verizon Unlimited and trade-in your old phone

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorola just unveiled its brand new flagship 5G smartphone — the edge+ — available exclusively on Verizon, starting May 14 for $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).



Motorola and Verizon ushered in the 5G era one year ago this month, when we simultaneously launched the world’s first 5G network and first 5G-upgradeable smartphone. Verizon continues to keep you connected and has since rolled out 5G to parts of 34 cities across the nation, and now Motorola is back with a brand new 5G smartphone, built from the ground up for Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 network and our low-band 5G network, coming later this year.

Five edge+ features you need for work and play

The edge+ looks like no other Motorola smartphone. It melds form and function in a body that is almost all display, with features that will change the way you use your smartphone to work, entertain and capture the world around you. Here are its top five features:



Fastest processor and 5G speeds. The edge+ sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, which lets you take full advantage of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Connect to our 5G Ultra Wideband network and experience exceptional speeds that make it easier than ever to download presentations, stream HD movies and play your favorite music without waiting forever for the download bar to finish. Add 12GB memory and 256GB storage and you have a phone that can power and store your favorite games and all the 6K videos you shoot.



Immersive 90Hz Endless Edge display. Motorola’s design team spent countless hours crafting and refining the 21:9 Endless Edge display on the edge+, seamlessly weaving in new screen technology for a device that’s as comfortable to hold as it is beautiful. Get breathtaking HDR10+ picture quality on a gorgeous 6.7” OLED display that wraps 90 degrees around the edges. The helpful edge provides a versatile experience both in your hand — with enhanced touch and navigation functionality — and when you’re not holding it, with notification lights on the side of your phone.



Highest-resolution Motorola camera ever. The star of the show is the massive 108-megapixel sensor, the highest-resolution smartphone camera sensor. Whatever the shot, Motorola offers a lens to make it great. An ultra-wide angle lens fits up to 4x more of the scene in your frame, built-in Macro Vision gets you 5x closer to the subject for extreme close-up shots, and the telephoto lens uses high-res optical zoom to capture details from a distance. Plus, advanced video stabilization gives you professional quality results when filming.



Loudest, most powerful stereo sound. A great mobile entertainment experience isn’t complete without good audio quality. Motorola edge+ mixes the best available hardware with precision tuning and award-winning audio processing software, to deliver a brilliant audio experience. Two large stereo speakers produce the highest output of any Motorola smartphone, making edge+ over 60 percent louder than past Motorola devices. Your music, videos and phone calls will sound louder, clearer and more dynamic than ever before with this studio-quality acoustic performance.



Over two days of battery life2. Fill up fast, wirelessly and share power with other wireless devices thanks to the monster 5000mAh battery in the edge+, which will last you two days. For added convenience, edge+ features reverse wireless charging that lets you power up without wires or share power with other devices.

Promos, accessories and ordering info

Ready to upgrade to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband? We’ve got some great deals to help you get a Motorola edge+ in your hands.

Customers who get a new line of service on select Unlimited plans can save up to $550 on a new Motorola edge+ with an applicable trade-in 3 .

. Additionally, customers who switch from another carrier to a select Verizon Unlimited plan get a $150 Verizon e-gift card for a total savings of up to $700. Plus get a Verizon Stream TV, an Amazon Echo Dot and smart plug on us 4 .

. Current Verizon customers on select Unlimited plans can save up to $250 on a new Motorola edge+ with an applicable trade-in 5 when you upgrade.

when you upgrade. Verizon Unlimited customers also get 12 months of free Disney+ service6, giving you access to Disney’s vast collection of films and television shows, including Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel blockbusters.

New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Speck, Gear4, kate spade New York and InvisibleShield.



Order your Motorola edge+ online or using the My Verizon app starting May 14 in Thunder Grey and Smokey Sangria.

