Today, April 22nd 2020, Reykjavik Energy (OR) sold new bonds in the Green Bond series OR180255 GB. The new issue amounted to ISK 2,000 million nominal value and the bonds were sold at a yield of 1.50%.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR.

