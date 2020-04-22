The organic producer AUGA group, AB (hereinafter the Company) is progressing with its employee motivation scheme through share options. The Company has made a decision to allocate a further 2.35 million shares to the employees and members of management bodies of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter Employees). In total, since last spring the Company has so far allocated 4.9 million shares to its Employees. It also plans to assign a further more than 3 million shares for the same purpose in the future.

The Company launched its first option programme last spring. Almost 2.55 million shares were allocated to Employees in this first stage.

The programme is being continued this year, with the allocation of a further 2.35 million shares.

A motion to approve an additional more than 3 million shares for future allocation has also been included in the agenda for the upcoming regular general meeting of the shareholders of the Company.

“The Company has recently adopted a new long-term strategy which foresees the creation of a sustainable food chain. We have a very ambitious set of goals that can only be achieved by top talent with the highest levels of dedication. I am certain that the option programme launched last year will motivate our best employees to persevere with the Company’s goals. That is why we remain committed to the programme and plan to remain so in the future,” says Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of AUGA group, AB.

The Company's share option programme is aimed at increasing Employee motivation and engagement. Shares are primarily granted to the Employees who make the highest impact on the success of the Company’s operations.

Under existing agreement conditions, Employees are entitled to receive a specified number of Company shares after a period of 3 years. These shares are distributed to the Employees free of charge and funded by a Company reserve that has been formed for that purpose.

CEO

Kestutis Juscius

+370 5 233 5340