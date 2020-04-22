OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) CHANGE OF ARRANGEMENTS

22 April 2020

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that in light of the current COVID-19 stay at home measures in the UK, the AGM will be run as a closed meeting and shareholders will not be able to attend in person. Shareholders attempting to attend the AGM will be refused entry.

Instead of attending this year’s AGM, shareholders are asked to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically or by post.

In addition, should a shareholder have a question that they would have raised at the meeting, we ask that they send it by email to AIMVCT2AGM@Octopusinvestments.com in advance of the meeting.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803