5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, Haying Machinery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$101.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Haying Machinery will reach a market size of US$643.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$819.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Haying Machinery - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
China and the US Drive the Global Haying Machinery Market
Emerging Economies Propel Market Growth
Market Drivers and Barriers in a Nutshell
Drivers
Barriers
Forage Quality: An Important Factor for Choosing Haying Equipment
Health of Livestock Determines Demand for Haying Machinery
A Focus on the Agriculture Equipment Industry
Global Competitor Market Shares
Haying Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
China - A Threat to Europe’s Domination in Agricultural
Machinery Production?
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGCO Corporation (USA)
Alois Pöttinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H (Austria)
Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)
CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)
CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
Kuhn Group (France)
Kverneland Group (Norway)
Vermeer Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drive Haying Machinery Market
Expanding Global Population to Drive Demand Prospects for
Haying Machinery
Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns
Custom Harvesters to Drive Demand for Haying Machinery Embedded
with Fleet Management Technology
Farm Consolidation Drives Demand for Larger Equipment
Market Strong for High Capacity, Advanced Balers
Net Wrap Takes Precedence Over Twine
Precision Farming Techniques: A Business Case for Haying Machinery
Telematics - The Next Generation Revolution
Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth
New Holland Announces Enhancements for Hay & Forage Equipment
In-Cab Density Control for Roll-Belt? Series Round Balers
Heavy-Duty Pickup Components on BigBaler Series Large Square
Balers
ISOBUS-compliant Electronic Controls on MegaCutter? Mounted
Disc Mower - Conditioners
PLM? Connect Telematics System on Speedrower® Self-Propelled
Windrower
Pöttinger Introduces New Impress Round Balers with Innovative
Features
LiftUp Rotor
Bale Chamber
Key Technical Specifications and Working
AGCO Hay and Forage Offers High-Performance Systems
Kverneland Group Unveils World’s First Non-Stop Fixed Chamber
Baler Wrapper
Product Innovations in the Mowers Segment
Declining Red Meat Consumption - A Market Dampener
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Haying Machinery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Haying Machinery Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Haying Machinery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Haying Machinery Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Haying Machinery Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Haying Machinery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Haying Machinery Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Haying Machinery Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Haying Machinery Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Haying Machinery Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Haying Machinery Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Haying Machinery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Haying Machinery Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Haying Machinery Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Haying Machinery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Haying Machinery Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Haying Machinery Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Haying Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Haying Machinery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Haying Machinery Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Haying Machinery Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Haying Machinery Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Haying Machinery Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Haying Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Haying Machinery Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Haying Machinery Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Haying Machinery Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Haying Machinery Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Haying Machinery Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Haying Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Haying Machinery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Haying Machinery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Haying Machinery Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Haying Machinery Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Haying Machinery Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Haying Machinery Market in Argentina in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Haying Machinery Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Haying Machinery Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Haying Machinery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Haying Machinery Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Haying Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Haying Machinery Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Haying Machinery Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Haying Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Haying Machinery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Haying Machinery Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Haying Machinery Market in Israel in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Haying Machinery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Haying Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Haying Machinery Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Haying Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Haying Machinery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Haying Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Haying Machinery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Haying Machinery Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 85
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171474/?utm_source=GNW
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
