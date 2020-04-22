New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Haying Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171474/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, Haying Machinery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$101.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Haying Machinery will reach a market size of US$643.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$819.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGCO Corporation

Alois Pöttinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H

Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Buhler Industries Inc.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Kubota Corp.

Kuhn Group

Kverneland Group

Lely Group

Vermeer Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Haying Machinery - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

China and the US Drive the Global Haying Machinery Market

Emerging Economies Propel Market Growth

Market Drivers and Barriers in a Nutshell

Drivers

Barriers

Forage Quality: An Important Factor for Choosing Haying Equipment

Health of Livestock Determines Demand for Haying Machinery

A Focus on the Agriculture Equipment Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares

Haying Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

China - A Threat to Europe’s Domination in Agricultural

Machinery Production?





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AGCO Corporation (USA)

Alois Pöttinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H (Austria)

Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Kuhn Group (France)

Kverneland Group (Norway)

Vermeer Corporation (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drive Haying Machinery Market

Expanding Global Population to Drive Demand Prospects for

Haying Machinery

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Custom Harvesters to Drive Demand for Haying Machinery Embedded

with Fleet Management Technology

Farm Consolidation Drives Demand for Larger Equipment

Market Strong for High Capacity, Advanced Balers

Net Wrap Takes Precedence Over Twine

Precision Farming Techniques: A Business Case for Haying Machinery

Telematics - The Next Generation Revolution

Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

New Holland Announces Enhancements for Hay & Forage Equipment

In-Cab Density Control for Roll-Belt? Series Round Balers

Heavy-Duty Pickup Components on BigBaler Series Large Square

Balers

ISOBUS-compliant Electronic Controls on MegaCutter? Mounted

Disc Mower - Conditioners

PLM? Connect Telematics System on Speedrower® Self-Propelled

Windrower

Pöttinger Introduces New Impress Round Balers with Innovative

Features

LiftUp Rotor

Bale Chamber

Key Technical Specifications and Working

AGCO Hay and Forage Offers High-Performance Systems

Kverneland Group Unveils World’s First Non-Stop Fixed Chamber

Baler Wrapper

Product Innovations in the Mowers Segment

Declining Red Meat Consumption - A Market Dampener





