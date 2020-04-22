Tampa, FL, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, Smith & Associates Real Estate was recognized as one of Tampa Bay’s Top Workplaces by the Tampa Bay Times. The organization ranked in the top five for midsize workplaces in Tampa Bay (#4). The ranking is based on employee survey feedback with over 34,000 employees in the local market responding.

The employee engagement survey gathered responses on workplace culture in the areas of: Alignment, Coaching, Connection, Engagement, Leadership, Performance, and the Basics like pay, benefits, and flexibility. In the Tampa Bay region, nearly 190 leading employers were nominated by their employees. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida.

“Recruitment and retention are a key focus for us and we create a team culture that demands excellence, encourages community connection and feels like family. Winning this award and scoring so high with our employees validates what we are doing to support our employees’ individual and professional growth goals and we are honored to have such a great team that supports each other in such a positive way,” says Bob Glaser, President & CEO of Smith & Associates.

The Top Workplaces 2020 in Tampa Bay program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and Energage. For a complete list of the 2020 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, go to https://www.tampabay.com/news/business/2020/03/27/here-are-the-top-100-tampa-bay-workplaces-of-2020/.

###

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 300 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.52 billion, and over 2,600 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 17.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.67M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2019). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

Follow Smith & Associates on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/SmithAndAssociatesRE/

https://www.instagram.com/smithandassociates/

https://twitter.com/Smith_Associate

http://feeds.feedburner.com/smithandassociates







Sarah Lesch Playbook Public Relations 8137274077 sarah@playbookpublicrelations.com