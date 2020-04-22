New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171473/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.7 Billion by the year 2025, Plowing and Cultivating Machinery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$188.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plowing and Cultivating Machinery will reach a market size of US$836.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Plowing and Cultivation Machinery - An Integral Part of

Agricultural Machinery

Recent Market Activity

Increased Agriculture Mechanization Spurs Demand for Plowing

and Cultivating Machinery

Exploding Population & Need for Food Security to Ensure Long-

Term Growth

Developing Regions Push Forward the Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Agricultural Machinery Market: A Macro Perspective

China - A Threat to Europe’s Domination in Agricultural

Machinery Production?

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AGCO Corporation (USA)

Bush Hog, Inc. (USA)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Dewulf NV (Belgium)

Horsch Maschinen GmbH (Germany)

Kuhn Group (France)

Kverneland Group (Norway)

LEMKEN Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in Agricultural Output in Tandem with Population

Growth Drive Demand

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm

Mechanization

Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise

Used Plowing & Cultivating Machinery Gains Prominence Among

Small Farmers

FDIs to Boost Demand for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Conservation Tillage - An Ecological Cultivating Technique to

Reduce Soil Erosion

No-Till Farming - A Threat to Conventional Tillage

Disc Seeders Witness Increasing Popularity

Vertical Tillage: An Alternative for No-Till

Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques to Influence

Product Design

Technological and Product Innovations Lead the Way

Major Product Developments in Cultivating Machinery

Combined Cultivating Machine on the Horizon





