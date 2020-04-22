New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mineral Fertilizers market is forecast to reach USD 130.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in global population, and economic growth is a major driving factor of the market.
The market, mainly in the emerging nation, is growing with the support of the government. Governments all across the globe are offering support in the form of subsidies, incentives, loans, and tax waivers on agricultural fertilizers, which is boosting the overall industry. Rising interest rate, soil erosion, reduction in free trade, increasing usage of bio-fertilizers, government regulations, alternative farming prices, and increasing trend of organic food are also restricting the demand of the market.
The latest trend of using nano-fertilizers in agriculture are also affecting the market positively. Nano-fertilizers are increasing the soil fertility yield and improve the quality of crops. Nano-fertilizers also increase the efficiency of nutrients and lower the cost of environmental protection. Key companies manufacturing these fertilizers are Richfield Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd, Nanosolutions, Alert Biotech, and Florikan
Impact of COVID-19
The widespread of the COVID-19 has created a ripple effect that is affecting all sectors everywhere. The borders are being closed, vessels are being quarantined, and the movement of the people is also being tracked. Products are being constrained, including fertilizers and their raw materials. A disruption of the fertilizer industry across the globe is expected in the coming days.
The countries that rely heavily on trucks for their supply of fertilizers will be the most affected as vehicle movement is being strictly prohibited. Those countries which have ports are finding it a little easier to get raw materials supplied. Brazil relies heavily on trucks as transport and will be the worst off while India and China are turning towards their ports for shipment.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Mineral Fertilizers market on the basis of type, application, application method, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Application Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
