7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, DL-Methionine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DL-Methionine will reach a market size of US$177.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$454 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Methionine: An Essential Amino Acid for Animal Feeds
Key Major Growth Drivers
Commercial Applications of Methionine
Poultry Sector - The Biggest End-User of Methionine
Plant-based Methionine Grabs Major Share of Methionine Market
Developing Regions Lead the Charge
Recent Market Activity
Methionine Market Dynamics Linked to Demand for Proteins
Feed Conversion Efficiency of Different Proteins: Average Feed
-to-Protein Conversion Ratio
Growing Meat Consumption Augurs Well for Methionine Market
Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids
Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry
Trade Statistics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Methionine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China)
Adisseo France S.A.S. (France)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Jinzhou Jirong Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd. (China)
Novus International, Inc. (USA)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zheijiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Population Drives the Demand for Animal Feed Supplements
Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet
Synthetic Methionine in Pet Diets
Methionine-Rich Corn to Affect Synthetic Methionine Market
Genetic Technologies - Critical to Market Fortunes for Poultry
Producers
Rising Prominence of Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine
Methionine Sources for Animal Feed - A Comparison of DL-
Methionine and HMTBa
HMTBa Offers Superior Commercial Benefits over DL-Methionine
Differential Absorption Gives HMTBa the Edge during Heat Stress
Inherent Benefits and Expansion into Other Segments Drive HMTBa
Adoption
Scientific Evidence Supports HMTBa?s Use as a Methionine
Supplement in Aquaculture
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
