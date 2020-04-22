Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.



Total demand amounted to ISK 4,800m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 21 was sold for an amount of ISK 240m at a yield of 2.37%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 240m ranging from 2.33% - 2.37%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 5,920m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 23 was sold for an amount of ISK 320m at a yield of 2.64%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1.060m ranging from 2.63% - 2.67%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 23,400m.

The CPI-linked issue ISLA CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,560m at a yield of 1.00%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 3,500m ranging from 0.96% - 1.09%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 19,860m.

Trading is expected to commence on 29 April 2020 on Nasdaq Iceland.