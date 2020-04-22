New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South Korean Advanced Malware Detection Solution Market, Forecast to 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886633/?utm_source=GNW





Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated. The latest attacks included the use of ransomware and cryptocurrency mining bots, using new attack vectors through the internet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and print devices to execute zero-day attacks and carry out targeted attacks.



The country was a target during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics which was held on 9 February 2018. A cyberattack occurred and caused the system to collapse. 50 servers were destroyed, and more than 300 servers were affected directly or indirectly. 52 types of services in four areas were shut down. The attacker used 41 types of malware, and 20 of them were used to destroy the system and others for preparing. It was found that virtually all services were blocked with carefully orchestrated attacks. To help users protect against known and unknown malware attacks, AMD vendors are integrating AMD solutions with endpoint protection platform (EPP) or endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions to grant visibility and security. Global vendors such as FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, and Symantec, along with local vendors such as AhnLab, are proving integration of their AMD solutions with other endpoint solutions.In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces of the advanced malware detection market. Key drivers include the increasing sophistication of advanced malware attacks, which drives the need to identify unknown threats without relying on traditional malware detection tools alone; the increasing need to proactively manage business risks, which drives investment in advanced malware detection technology to prevent large and costly data breaches; the integration of advanced malware detection solutions to a broader security portfolio or to common security control points, which prompts investment in such solutions due to ease of deployment.Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2017 to 2023, with 2018 as the base year. Advanced Malware Detection (AMD) solution is the key focus area of this study. The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government, banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, eGaming, eCommerce, and BPOs. The study covers South Korea and the major participants are AhnLab, FireEye, and Palo Alto.

