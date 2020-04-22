MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efficiency improvements at properties financed with Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) green bonds are projected to save enough energy to power 16,300 American homes per year, according to a new report issued on Earth Day by the company’s Multifamily capital markets group. Launched in 2019, the KG-Deal line of securities supports financing for Freddie Mac’s Green Advantage® program, which offers multifamily mortgages to borrowers who agree to make water and/or energy efficiency improvements.
“Our green initiatives are supporting efforts to cut energy and water usage at multifamily properties throughout the country,” said Debby Jenkins, executive vice president and head of Multifamily at Freddie Mac. “The program supports our essential workforce, which is more critical now than ever, by preserving workforce-affordable housing units and by helping cut energy and water utility costs for residents.”
According to the report, the majority (76%) of apartment units financed through Green Advantage are affordable to those earning 80% of area median income or less. Added affordability comes in the form of reduced utility costs, which average $218 in projected savings per unit per year.
“Simply put, our green bonds provide investors with an opportunity to support housing that is affordable to the essential workforce and that benefits our environment,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of capital markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “Thanks to a growing interest in impact-driven investment, we’re able to attract new investors with our KG-Deals.”
Green Bond Impact Report Highlights:
Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families earning up to 120% of area median income.
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
