1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$79 Billion by the year 2025, Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems will reach a market size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Why Energy Storage?
Recent Market Activity
SMES: A Promising Energy Storage Technology
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Global SMES Systems Market
How Significant is SMES for Power Utilities?
Effect of Energy Storage System Integration in Power Grid at
Different Levels
Focus on Green Energy Storage Bodes Well for SMES Systems
Development of Superconducting Materials: Essential for
Market’s Progress
R&D Efforts Focused on Addressing Cost Issues & Storage
Capacity in SMES Systems
Rapid Charging & Discharging and Minimal Energy Losses: Major
Advantages
Growing Need to Develop SMES Systems with Larger Power Storage
Capacities
Growing Deployment of Smart Grids - An Opportunity for SMES
Systems Market
High Cost: A Major Obstacle to Adoption in Large-Scale
Applications
Challenges Faced in Deployment of SMES Systems
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB, Inc. (USA)
American Superconductor Corporation (USA)
ASG Superconductors SpA (Italy)
Columbus Superconductors SpA (Italy)
Babcock Noell GmbH (Germany)
Beijing Innopower Superconductor Cable Co., Ltd (China)
Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (USA)
Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)
Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)
Luvata U.K. Ltd (UK)
Nexans SA (France)
Southwire Company, LLC (USA)
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (Japan)
Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)
SuperPower, Inc. (USA)
SuNam Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Sustainable Power Sourcing Enhances Significance of
Energy Storage
Why Energy Storage Can Be a Game Changer for Renewable Energy?
Focus on Energy Efficiency to Drive Prospects for Energy Storage
Rising Renewable Energy Consumption to Drive Energy Storage Market
Assessing the Significance of Storage Technologies in
Distributed Generation
The Business Case for Installing Energy Storage Systems in DERs
Microgrids - Driving Energy Storage in the Future
New Projects & Government Mandates to Stimulate Energy Storage
Market
Incentives & Standards: Key to Promoting Energy Storage
Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 22
