The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$542.2 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed ANPR Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed ANPR Systems will reach a market size of US$44.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACCEO Gtechna

ANPRSolutions.com

ARH, Inc.

Bosch Security Systems

CAME Parkare

Captec Ltd.

ClearView Communications Limited

COBAN Technologies, Inc.

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd.

DTK Software

ELSAG North America LLC

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd.

Petards Group plc

PlateSmart Technologies, Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Quercus Technologies

Siemens AG

TagMaster AB

Tattile Srl

Vigilant Solutions, Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Wide Range of Applications

Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow -

A Boon for ITS

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors for ANPR

Systems

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth

Competitive Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ACCEO Gtechna (USA)

ANPRSolutions.com (Australia)

ARH, Inc. (Hungary)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

CAME Parkare (Spain)

Captec Ltd. (UK)

ClearView Communications Limited (UK)

COBAN Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

DTK Software (Latvia)

ELSAG North America LLC (USA)

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd (UK)

Petards Group plc (UK)

PlateSmart Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Quercus Technologies (Spain)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TagMaster AB (Sweden)

CA Traffic Limited (UK)

Tattile Srl - (Italy)

Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras

Sustained Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies Augurs Well for

the Market

Rising Incidents of Crime Drives Demand for ANPR in Mass

Surveillance Systems

Enforcement of Traffic Rules & Regulations Made Easy by ANPR

ANPR as a Key Enabler of Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Growing Number of ETC System Deployments - A Key Opportunity

Indicator

Key Statistical Findings

Parking Control - An Emerging Revenue Spinner

Parking Lot Management - An Additional Revenue Stream for ANPR

System Vendors

ANPR - A Key Technique for Measuring Journey Time

Border Control - An Emerging Application Area

Building Access Control - An Opportunity on the Anvil

Opportunity Indicator:

Mobile ANPR - Highly Preferred

Technology Developments Continue to Boost Prospects for ANPR

Technological Innovations Brings New Functionalities for ANPR

Cameras

Cloud based ANPR Solutions Set to Expand Application Base

Enhanced Connectivity Expands ANPR Adoption to Hi-Tech

Applications

Issues & Challenges

Open Source ANPR Systems - A Key Competitive Threat for

Proprietary Systems

Diversity in License Plates - A Key Market Barrier

Concerns Relating to Breach of Privacy - A Dampener to the Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 67

