TORONTO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2020.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.45 trillion at the end of March 2020. Assets decreased by $159.9 billion or 10.0% compared to February 2020. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $14.1 billion in March 2020.

ETF assets totalled $190.3 billion at the end of March 2020. Assets decreased by $20.0 billion or 9.5% compared to February 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.0 billion in March 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced (11,030 ) 3,519 (273 ) (5,015 ) (320 ) Equity (702 ) 318 (887 ) 47 (267 ) Bond (6,674 ) 2,873 1,526 (1,022 ) 4,624 Specialty 181 722 779 1,424 1,578 Total Long-term Funds (18,225 ) 7,431 1,144 (4,566 ) 5,615 Total Money Market Funds 4,130 730 363 4,604 (52 ) Total (14,095 ) 8,161 1,507 39 5,564

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 731.8 812.7 786.5 821.8 Equity 443.2 506.6 508.0 532.5 Bond 209.3 227.1 191.0 218.2 Specialty 25.6 27.8 20.1 27.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,410.0 1,574.2 1,505.6 1,599.8 Total Money Market Funds 36.4 32.1 27.6 30.6 Total 1,446.4 1,606.3 1,533.2 1,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 124 264 233 698 542 Equity 4,175 4,911 212 10,388 1,058 Bond (1,209 ) 2,845 1,297 3,104 2,167 Specialty (139 ) 43 (46 ) 58 108 Total Long-term Funds 2,952 8,063 1,696 14,247 3,875 Total Money Market Funds 31 443 69 931 102 Total 2,983 8,506 1,765 15,178 3,977

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 4.7 5.3 3.4 4.9 Equity 110.7 124.6 109.3 126.2 Bond 66.2 71.2 55.6 65.9 Specialty 3.4 3.8 2.5 3.7 Total Long-term Funds 184.9 204.9 170.8 200.6 Total Money Market Funds 5.4 5.4 2.0 4.5 Total 190.3 210.3 172.8 205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .